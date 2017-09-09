One top WWE Superstar has revealed that they almost missed WrestleMania 33.

That Superstar is former WWE Divas Champion Nikki Bella. Ever since the event launched back in 1984, WrestleMania has been the biggest event in not just the history of WWE but professional wrestling as well.

It was a risk for WWE Chairman Vince McMahon at the time due to the fact that no other promotion in pro wrestling at the time had put on such an event. He put all of the chips that he had and placed them in the center of the table. It was a risk that paid off huge and launched WWE into being positioned as the top professional wrestling/ sports entertainment company in the world to this day.

Bella alongside John Cena made big headlines earlier this year at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando, Florida following their mixed tag team match against Maryse and The Miz. The former WWE Champion got down on one knee and popped the big question to her. They had been dating for years, but it was believed that he would never marry again due to his previous marriage that ended badly.

That is the last time that the WWE Universe has seen her on WWE programming. She took time off to let her neck, which she had surgery on, heal up. Keep in mind that before WrestleMania 33, there were some rumors going around that she would be forced to retire after the event due to her neck issues. However, she intends on returning to the ring, even if it takes her another year to do so.

Bella was recently interviewed by the Mirror in order to promote the second season of ‘Total Bellas’ on the E! Network. During the interview, she was asked if she had aggravated her neck during her recent run with WWE where her and Cena feuded with the Miz and Maryse. It turns out that Bella was very close to missing Wrestlemania 33 completely.

“Yeah I aggravated it two weeks before WrestleMania, you are going to see all this on Total Bellas. I almost wasn’t able to participate in WrestleMania. You see all of this go down. I slightly herniated a disc above where I had surgery, when I took out Breezy Bella! [Tyler Breeze on SmackDown in March]. You see all of this happen on Total Bellas, you see all this behind the scenes, and when I had to go to my surgeon literally the day before to see if they would let me compete or not.

The deal with my surgeon was ‘I will let you compete, you can’t do a lot of stuff, and you have to promise me that after WrestleMania you will heal and we need to make sure this neck is healed before you get back into that ring”

