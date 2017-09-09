Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Football

-.

Jurgen Klopp reveals his biggest complaint after Man City 5-0 Liverpool - and it's quite a surprise

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Before Saturday's early kick-off, many were predicting a closely fought battle between Premier League giants Manchester City and Liverpool.

During the early stages at the Etihad, the latter looked by far the better side, with Mohamed Salah destroying Nicolas Otamendi on numerous occasions.

Then, Jurgen Klopp's side were caught out by a beautiful pass from Kevin De Bruyne, with Sergio Aguero latching onto it and making it 1-0 to the hosts.

Article continues below

However, the decisive moment of the match was just around the corner, with Sadio Mane the centre of attention for the wrong reasons.

The Premier League Player of the Month was set free from a ball over the top, but then he clattered into City goalkeeper Ederson.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Race of Tyreek Hill vs Usain Bolt shows just how fast Chiefs star is

Watch: Race of Tyreek Hill vs Usain Bolt shows just how fast Chiefs star is

WATCH: ESPN's Scott Van Pelt makes hilarious mistake trying to say 'Kansas City Chiefs'

WATCH: ESPN's Scott Van Pelt makes hilarious mistake trying to say 'Kansas City Chiefs'

Reason CM Punk could return to WWE soon [DS]

Reason CM Punk could return to WWE soon [DS]

WWE Superstar explains why he was against Finn Balor’s demon character

WWE Superstar explains why he was against Finn Balor’s demon character

How Sadio Mane reacted in the dressing room after his red card v Man City

How Sadio Mane reacted in the dressing room after his red card v Man City

Twitter reckons Mohamed Salah has one major problem after Man City 5-0 Liverpool

Twitter reckons Mohamed Salah has one major problem after Man City 5-0 Liverpool

Mane's foot was high and he connected with the Brazilian's cheek, injuring him in the process.

He appeared to have eyes only for the ball but Jon Moss did not hesitate to brandish the red card. Afterwards, 10 man Liverpool were destroyed by City, losing 5-0.

Gabriel Jesus scored twice, as did Leroy Sane as City moved to the top of the table temporarily.

FBL-ENG-PR-MAN CITY-LIVERPOOL

Now, given the effect Mane's dismissal had on his team, you'd think it would have been Klopp's main complaint after the conclusion of the match.

Well, think again, because the German boss was far more infuriated by his team's prolifgacy.

"My biggest problem was that we had all we needed to score goals,’ said Klopp, per Metro. "But we didn’t make the chances.

FBL-ENG-PR-MAN CITY-LIVERPOOL

"Afterwards the players felt the intensity. There was not a lot of right decisions made. A very bad experience but that’s how life is.

"We have to take it. 5-0 is better than 5 1-0’s. We have to show a reaction to this.

‘"t’s hard but it’s how it is. We have to take it – we lost a game that’s not cool but we were not that bad in the beginning and I will not forget that.

FBL-ENG-PR-MAN CITY-LIVERPOOL

"I thought we should have been in the lead in the first half. I will try to help the boys ignore the result today, not the mistakes."

It was certainly a humbling experience for Liverpool and now, they must regroup for their Champions League tie with Sevilla.

The only positive news is that Philippe Coutinho is likely to be involved in that fixture.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Football

Trending Stories

Watch: Race of Tyreek Hill vs Usain Bolt shows just how fast Chiefs star is

Watch: Race of Tyreek Hill vs Usain Bolt shows just how fast Chiefs star is

Reason CM Punk could return to WWE soon [DS]

Reason CM Punk could return to WWE soon [DS]

How Sadio Mane reacted in the dressing room after his red card v Man City

How Sadio Mane reacted in the dressing room after his red card v Man City

Twitter reckons Mohamed Salah has one major problem after Man City 5-0 Liverpool

Twitter reckons Mohamed Salah has one major problem after Man City 5-0 Liverpool

What Alvaro Morata did against Leicester to remind Twitter of Fernando Torres

What Alvaro Morata did against Leicester to remind Twitter of Fernando Torres

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again