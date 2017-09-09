Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Ronda Rousey.

Ronda Rousey's next WWE appearance revealed

WWE already has former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey’s next appearance lined up.

It’s well known that the sports entertainment company wants Rousey to work a match and they are certainly leading up to it. The latest angle involving Rousey came about after Shayna Baszler’s second-round win in the Mae Young Classic tournament, which aired Monday on WWE Network.

Keep in mind that the sports entertainment company taped the tournament in Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University in July. In the segment, Baszler celebrated with Rousey and MMA teammates Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir.

This led to a heated exchange with WWE stars Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Bailey, who were seated in the front row across the aisle for the match. WWE shared this video after the episode had aired of Rousey, Duke, and Shafir praising Baszler.

Ultimately, this led to Flair, Lynch, and Bailey walking up and having a tense face-off. Rousey drops her bag as though she’s ready for a fight and is the only one to direct words at the three WWE stars. WWE issued the following on Friday morning:

“Hours before Kairi Sane and Shayna Baszler square off in the final match of WWE’s inaugural Mae Young Classic this Tuesday on WWE Network, watch Superstars and celebrity-athletes walk the red carpet at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, live on Facebook.com/WWE.

Cathy Kelley will host coverage from the red carpet, which begins at 6 ET/3 PT. With the Mae Young Classic Finale being one of Sin City’s hottest tickets next week, luminaries from all walks of life will be in attendance for the all-important event.

Among those expected to appear on the carpet and speak to members of the media are former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Ronda Rousey, former Team USA soccer star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Hope Solo, WWE COO Triple H, Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon, The Bella Twins, Charlotte Flair and Bayley. Cast members of the hit Netflix series, “GLOW,” will also be on hand Tuesday for one of the most pivotal nights in the history of women’s wrestling.

Be sure to like WWE’s official Facebook account before Tuesday to watch live highlights from the Mae Young Classic Red Carpet as they happen, and don’t miss the tournament Finale later that night when it streams at 10 ET/7 PT, exclusively on the award-winning WWE Network.”

It’s rumored that WWE will be doing another angle at the finals of the tournament this Tuesday night on the WWE Network that will set up a match between MMA’s Four Horsewomen and WWE’s Four Horsewomen at the Survivor Series PPV in November.

What are your thoughts on Rousey appearing at this event? Have YOUR say in the comments section below, and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

