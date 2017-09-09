WWE has two big matches in mind for Ronda Rousey.

It’s no secret by now that WWE is planning on having the former UFC women’s bantamweight champion wrestle in the squared circle. It’s well known by now that the latest angle involving Rousey took place Rousey came about after Shayna Baszler’s second-round win in the Mae Young Classic tournament on WWE Network. In the segment, Baszler celebrated with Rousey and MMA teammates Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir.

This led to a heated exchange with WWE stars Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Bailey, who were seated in the front row across the aisle for the match. WWE shared this video after the episode had aired of Rousey, Duke, and Shafir praising Baszler.

Ultimately, this led to Flair, Lynch, and Bailey walking up and having a tense face-off. Rousey drops her bag as though she’s ready for a fight and is the only one to direct words at the three WWE stars.

Years ago, Rousey, Duke, and Shafir were dubbed MMA’s Four Horsewomen years ago as an homage to the classic Ric Flair-led pro wrestling stable that started in 1985 and lasted through the late ’90s. On the flip side, Flair, Lynch, Bayley, and Sasha Banks also came to be known as the Four Horsewomen of pro wrestling as they rose up the ranks from NXT to the WWE main roster.

Dave Meltzer noted in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE is planning to have the Four Horsewomen of MMA face the Four Horsewomen of NXT at the upcoming Survivor Series PPV (pay-per-view) event in November in Houston, Texas at the Toyota Center.

Then, Rousey would then have a singles match at WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans, Louisiana at Mercedes-Benz Superdome next year with the likely opponent being either Stephanie McMahon or Charlotte Flair.

If you recall, at WrestleMania 31, Rousey did a segment with The Rock, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon in which she got physical with McMahon. Flair and Rousey have been teasing a match against each for what seems like forever. Either Rousey facing McMahon or Flair would be a huge match. Rousey has been training for her professional wrestling career over the last few months.

