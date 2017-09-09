Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Football

Sadio Mane .

How Sadio Mane reacted in the dressing room after his red card v Manchester City

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Was it a red card or should it only have been a yellow?

This is the question all football fans are debating this afternoon after Sadio Mane was sent off against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

The Liverpool forward was shown a controversial straight red card by referee Jon Moss for raising his boot while attempting to win the ball and inadvertently colliding with City goalkeeper Ederson.

Article continues below

The initial general consensus was that Moss had made a terrible decision.

Gary Neville, on co-commentary duty for Sky Sports, accused the experienced match official of ‘ruining the spectacle’.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Race of Tyreek Hill vs Usain Bolt shows just how fast Chiefs star is

Watch: Race of Tyreek Hill vs Usain Bolt shows just how fast Chiefs star is

WATCH: ESPN's Scott Van Pelt makes hilarious mistake trying to say 'Kansas City Chiefs'

WATCH: ESPN's Scott Van Pelt makes hilarious mistake trying to say 'Kansas City Chiefs'

Reason CM Punk could return to WWE soon [DS]

Reason CM Punk could return to WWE soon [DS]

WWE Superstar explains why he was against Finn Balor’s demon character

WWE Superstar explains why he was against Finn Balor’s demon character

How Sadio Mane reacted in the dressing room after his red card v Man City

How Sadio Mane reacted in the dressing room after his red card v Man City

Twitter reckons Mohamed Salah has one major problem after Man City 5-0 Liverpool

Twitter reckons Mohamed Salah has one major problem after Man City 5-0 Liverpool

Gary Neville: It wasn't a red card

“It’s one of those I don't think he needed to give a red card, it wasn't expected and I think he's got it wrong,” Neville was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail. “How many times this season do you see a foot high, when a player goes with their head and the player gets there first and the foot goes into the chest.

FBL-ENG-PR-MAN CITY-LIVERPOOL

“You very rarely see a red card for it, you might get a yellow.”

Jamie Carragher and others disagreed after seeing replays

Most viewers shared the same opinion as Neville; however, many people began to change their minds after watching back the replays from various different angles.

Ederson, meanwhile, suffered a nasty injury as a result of Mane’s challenge and the game was stopped for eight minutes.

"It’s a red card,” former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher admitted at half-time. “I didn’t think it was, I needed replays, but the boot in face says it all."

Klopp: I don't think it was a red card

Jurgen Klopp, however, defended Mane after the match and believes the red card was harsh.

“The whole game was the red card. I don't think it's a red card, he doesn't see him. I have seen the goalie already and it's not that bad and it's an accident. It's unlucky, really unlucky to play against City with 10 men,” Klopp told reporters, per the Daily Mail.

Manchester City v Liverpool - Premier League

“It was unlucky, it was an accident. The goalkeeper comes out, Sadio wants the ball. To get a red card in a game like this is really unlucky.

“I don't know what he (Jonathan Moss) thought but I said to the fourth official it wasn't a red card. I thought ‘oh my god, I hope it's not serious’ but it's unlucky.”

How Mane reacted in the dressing room

Klopp also revealed, per Goal.com correspondent Melissa Reddy, how Mane reacted in the dressing room after his red card.

"Sadio is very, very, very upset,” Klopp added. “You couldn’t keep him up. He was shocked by the situation and the decision."

It’s easy to see both sides of the argument.

Although Mane obviously didn’t mean to cause Ederson any harm, the fact is his challenge *was* dangerous.

The decision to send off Mane may have ruined the spectacle, but that doesn’t mean it wasn’t the right thing to do.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Philippe Coutinho
Mohamed Salah
Football
Liverpool

Trending Stories

Watch: Race of Tyreek Hill vs Usain Bolt shows just how fast Chiefs star is

Watch: Race of Tyreek Hill vs Usain Bolt shows just how fast Chiefs star is

Reason CM Punk could return to WWE soon [DS]

Reason CM Punk could return to WWE soon [DS]

How Sadio Mane reacted in the dressing room after his red card v Man City

How Sadio Mane reacted in the dressing room after his red card v Man City

Twitter reckons Mohamed Salah has one major problem after Man City 5-0 Liverpool

Twitter reckons Mohamed Salah has one major problem after Man City 5-0 Liverpool

What Alvaro Morata did against Leicester to remind Twitter of Fernando Torres

What Alvaro Morata did against Leicester to remind Twitter of Fernando Torres

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again