How Sadio Mane reacted in the dressing room after his red card v Man City

Was it a red card or should it only have been a yellow?

This is the question all football fans are debating this afternoon after Sadio Mane was sent off against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

The Liverpool forward was shown a controversial straight red card by referee Jon Moss for raising his boot while attempting to win the ball and inadvertently colliding with City goalkeeper Ederson.

Article continues below

The initial general consensus was that Moss had made a terrible decision.

Gary Neville, on co-commentary duty for Sky Sports, accused the experienced match official of ‘ruining the spectacle’.

Article continues below

Gary Neville: It wasn't a red card

“It’s one of those I don't think he needed to give a red card, it wasn't expected and I think he's got it wrong,” Neville was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail. “How many times this season do you see a foot high, when a player goes with their head and the player gets there first and the foot goes into the chest.

“You very rarely see a red card for it, you might get a yellow.”

Jamie Carragher and others disagreed after seeing replays

Most viewers shared the same opinion as Neville; however, many people began to change their minds after watching back the replays from various different angles.

Ederson, meanwhile, suffered a nasty injury as a result of Mane’s challenge and the game was stopped for eight minutes.

"It’s a red card,” former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher admitted at half-time. “I didn’t think it was, I needed replays, but the boot in face says it all."

Klopp: I don't think it was a red card

Jurgen Klopp, however, defended Mane after the match and believes the red card was harsh.

“The whole game was the red card. I don't think it's a red card, he doesn't see him. I have seen the goalie already and it's not that bad and it's an accident. It's unlucky, really unlucky to play against City with 10 men,” Klopp told reporters, per the Daily Mail.

“It was unlucky, it was an accident. The goalkeeper comes out, Sadio wants the ball. To get a red card in a game like this is really unlucky.

“I don't know what he (Jonathan Moss) thought but I said to the fourth official it wasn't a red card. I thought ‘oh my god, I hope it's not serious’ but it's unlucky.”

How Mane reacted in the dressing room

Klopp also revealed, per Goal.com correspondent Melissa Reddy, how Mane reacted in the dressing room after his red card.

"Sadio is very, very, very upset,” Klopp added. “You couldn’t keep him up. He was shocked by the situation and the decision."

It’s easy to see both sides of the argument.

Although Mane obviously didn’t mean to cause Ederson any harm, the fact is his challenge *was* dangerous.

The decision to send off Mane may have ruined the spectacle, but that doesn’t mean it wasn’t the right thing to do.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms