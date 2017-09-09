Alexis Sanchez has shown this week on Instagram that he is ready to put a turbulent transfer window behind him and focus on helping Arsenal recover from their disappointing start to the season.

The Chilean took to social media on Friday to post a picture of himself in training, adding the caption: “I’m ready for tomorrow 🔴⚪️⚽️💪🏽”.

Sanchez attracted interest from Manchester City, who submitted a £50 million bid for the forward, but Arsene Wenger was only interested in selling if he received a player in return.

And so, with Man City unwilling to take negotiations any further, Sanchez has been left to return to the Emirates Stadium.

There’s a chance he could leave in January, or at the end of the season when his contract expires. Either way, it appears almost certain that this will be Sanchez’s final campaign in north London.

The 28-year-old was named on the bench for this afternoon’s home tie against Bournemouth but he wasn’t missed, with Arsenal cruising to a 3-0 lead before his introduction in the 75th minute.

Two goals from Danny Welbeck and Alexandre Lacazette’s second Premier League goal handed the Gunners their second win of the season.

Watch Sanchez's reception

It was always going to be interesting to see the reception Sanchez received from the Arsenal supporters.

There were a mixture of boos and cheers as the Chile international ran on but the boos quickly subsided, replaced by chants of ‘Alexis Sanchez baby’.

So it’s clear that there might still be some bridges to mend in Sanchez’s relationship with the Arsenal fans.

Sanchez's reaction when City move fell through

Sanchez’s international teammate, Manchester City’s Claudio Bravo, admitted the Arsenal man “went from happiness to bitterness” when his move to Man City fell through.

“The transfer didn't happen because a player didn't go to Arsenal and everything collapsed,” Sanchez said following City’s 5-0 win over Liverpool, per Goal.

“We were talking in Chile. He went from happiness to bitterness in a few hours, although it's all in the past now.

“We would have loved to have him here, but the market gives you these time limits and the rush is not good.

“This time it was not possible, but hopefully we have him here in the future.”

Man City could well go back in for Sanchez when the window reopens in January.

But for now, he’s Arsenal’s man.

