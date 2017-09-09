Fans knew Manchester City–Liverpool would produce the goals but few expected such one-way traffic at the Etihad Stadium.

Of course, any criticism of the Reds must be mitigated by the dismissal of Sadio Mane with the score at 1-0. It proves an incident that completely divided pundits and supporters alike.

All that matters, though, is that Jonathan Moss deemed it worthy of a red card and Liverpool’s Senegalese star was sent packing.

The floodgates opened from there on in with Gabriel Jesus and Leroy Sane both bagging braces against the visitors.

The final whistle did, in the end, put Kopites out of their misery with 5-0 adorning the scoreboards. It proves a painful anomaly on Jurgen Klopp’s otherwise immaculate record against big clubs with Liverpool.

Credit where credit is due, however, as far as Manchester City are concerned.

The Citizens put on a superb attacking display and Kevin de Bruyne was at his glittering best in City’s midfield. When the Belgian playmaker is on form, it seems nobody can touch him.

And it was De Bruyne who turned provider for City’s opening two goals, the second of which proving an impressive display of class.

The 26-year-old sent Trent Alexander-Arnold back to the youth squad with a Cruyff turn before delivering a delightful cross into the Liverpool box.

Jesus was on cue to meet the ball; head home and essentially put the game to bed. The Brazilian produced his trademark ‘telephone’ celebration for the rapturous home crowd too.

In fact, City’s second goal was such a display of chemistry that a tweet was in order and De Bruyne posted this brilliant number:

That’s got to sting as far as Liverpool fans are concerned and, naturally, the odd Manchester United fan have taken this as an opportunity to sing Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s praise.

Yet it’s hard to look past De Bruyne’s performance in terms of individual showings in the early weeks of the season.

He was providing with such ease that perhaps it did look as if it was as simple as dropping the Belgian a call. With Jesus’ finishing complimenting the service with the results it deserved, City have sent a powerful message.

Sending off or not, you don’t defeat a Jurgen Klopp side 5-0 without a little bit of magic.

