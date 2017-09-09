Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Football

Gabriel Jesus and Kevin de Bruyne..

Kevin de Bruyne's brilliant tweet to Gabriel Jesus after emphatic Liverpool win

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Fans knew Manchester City–Liverpool would produce the goals but few expected such one-way traffic at the Etihad Stadium.

Of course, any criticism of the Reds must be mitigated by the dismissal of Sadio Mane with the score at 1-0. It proves an incident that completely divided pundits and supporters alike.

All that matters, though, is that Jonathan Moss deemed it worthy of a red card and Liverpool’s Senegalese star was sent packing.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay

Article continues below

The floodgates opened from there on in with Gabriel Jesus and Leroy Sane both bagging braces against the visitors.

The final whistle did, in the end, put Kopites out of their misery with 5-0 adorning the scoreboards. It proves a painful anomaly on Jurgen Klopp’s otherwise immaculate record against big clubs with Liverpool.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Race of Tyreek Hill vs Usain Bolt shows just how fast Chiefs star is

Watch: Race of Tyreek Hill vs Usain Bolt shows just how fast Chiefs star is

WATCH: ESPN's Scott Van Pelt makes hilarious mistake trying to say 'Kansas City Chiefs'

WATCH: ESPN's Scott Van Pelt makes hilarious mistake trying to say 'Kansas City Chiefs'

Reason CM Punk could return to WWE soon [DS]

Reason CM Punk could return to WWE soon [DS]

WWE Superstar explains why he was against Finn Balor’s demon character

WWE Superstar explains why he was against Finn Balor’s demon character

How Sadio Mane reacted in the dressing room after his red card v Man City

How Sadio Mane reacted in the dressing room after his red card v Man City

Twitter reckons Mohamed Salah has one major problem after Man City 5-0 Liverpool

Twitter reckons Mohamed Salah has one major problem after Man City 5-0 Liverpool

Credit where credit is due, however, as far as Manchester City are concerned.

The Citizens put on a superb attacking display and Kevin de Bruyne was at his glittering best in City’s midfield. When the Belgian playmaker is on form, it seems nobody can touch him.

And it was De Bruyne who turned provider for City’s opening two goals, the second of which proving an impressive display of class.

FBL-ENG-PR-MAN CITY-LIVERPOOL

The 26-year-old sent Trent Alexander-Arnold back to the youth squad with a Cruyff turn before delivering a delightful cross into the Liverpool box.

Jesus was on cue to meet the ball; head home and essentially put the game to bed. The Brazilian produced his trademark ‘telephone’ celebration for the rapturous home crowd too.

In fact, City’s second goal was such a display of chemistry that a tweet was in order and De Bruyne posted this brilliant number:

That’s got to sting as far as Liverpool fans are concerned and, naturally, the odd Manchester United fan have taken this as an opportunity to sing Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s praise.

Yet it’s hard to look past De Bruyne’s performance in terms of individual showings in the early weeks of the season.

He was providing with such ease that perhaps it did look as if it was as simple as dropping the Belgian a call. With Jesus’ finishing complimenting the service with the results it deserved, City have sent a powerful message.

Manchester City v Liverpool - Premier League

Sending off or not, you don’t defeat a Jurgen Klopp side 5-0 without a little bit of magic.

Do you think Kevin de Bruyne is the Premier League's best midfielder? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Football
Kevin De Bruyne

Trending Stories

Watch: Race of Tyreek Hill vs Usain Bolt shows just how fast Chiefs star is

Watch: Race of Tyreek Hill vs Usain Bolt shows just how fast Chiefs star is

Reason CM Punk could return to WWE soon [DS]

Reason CM Punk could return to WWE soon [DS]

How Sadio Mane reacted in the dressing room after his red card v Man City

How Sadio Mane reacted in the dressing room after his red card v Man City

Twitter reckons Mohamed Salah has one major problem after Man City 5-0 Liverpool

Twitter reckons Mohamed Salah has one major problem after Man City 5-0 Liverpool

What Alvaro Morata did against Leicester to remind Twitter of Fernando Torres

What Alvaro Morata did against Leicester to remind Twitter of Fernando Torres

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again