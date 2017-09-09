What Alvaro Morata did against Leicester to remind Twitter of Fernando Torres

After losing out to Manchester United in the race for Romelu Lukaku’s signature earlier this summer, it was no surprise that Antonio Conte went all out for Alvaro Morata.

Conte and Morata worked together at Juventus and the Spanish striker was open to leaving Real Madrid after being told that Karim Benzema would remain the club’s No. 1 striker heading into the 2017-18 campaign.

Chelsea subsequently smashed their transfer record to bring the 24-year-old to Stamford Bridge, shelling out a cool £60 million for his services, but eyebrows were raised over the size of the transfer fee.

Article continues below

Also, nobody was certain whether Morata would flourish in England, despite what he’d shown in both Serie A and La Liga.

Was it really a smart decision by Conte to axe Diego Costa, who scored 20 Premier League goals last season and helped the Blues win the title, and replace him with Morata?

Article continues below

Morata is proving his doubters wrong

Some knee-jerk football supporters were ready to write off Morata after his disappointing performance for Chelsea against Arsenal in the Community Shield last month, during which he missed a penalty in the shoot-out.

But Morata’s doubters have been left looking rather foolish by his impressive performances for Chelsea in the Premier League.

The centre-forward netted his third goal of the campaign in Chelsea’s 2-1 win away at Leicester City earlier today: a brilliant header past Kasper Schmeichel just before half-time.

Why Morata is being compared to Torres

And the way he celebrated his goal has led to comparisons with a certain Fernando Torres.

You can watch Morata’s goal and celebration here…

In fact, some fans believe that Morata is similar to the Torres we saw destroy the Premier League with Liverpool.

Will Morata be more prolific at Chelsea than Torres?

Chelsea fans, however, will be hoping Morata is more prolific than Torres was at the Bridge.

In 172 appearances for the west London outfit, Torres only managed to score 45 goals following his £50 million move from Anfield.

But he did walk away from Chelsea with FA Cup, Europa League and UEFA Champions League winners’ medals.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms