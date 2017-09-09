Bobby Roode has made a glorious impact on the WWE.

Roode was in TNA (now known as Global Force Wrestling) from 2004 - 2016. Roode debuted as part of Team Canada in 2004, becoming NWA World Tag Team Champion with Eric Young. After a singles run following the team's breakup, he formed a successful tag team with James Storm as Beer Money Inc.

Together with Storm, he is a six-time TNA World Tag Team Champion and they are the longest reigning champions in TNA history. Then, Roode defeated Storm to become TNA World Heavyweight Champion and became the longest reigning Heavyweight Champion in the company's history, holding the title for 256 days.

The former TNA Champion had some matches with WWE from 1998 until 2004 (mostly dark matches). He signed in 2016 and began his career in their developmental territory, NXT, and was a one-time NXT Champion prior to his main roster call-up.

Roode spoke with The Peter Borough Examiner on a number of wrestling topics. During the interview, he was asked about losing his drive in TNA. Here is what he had to say:

"To be honest, when I was with TNA, I just didn't have the drive any more, I didn't have the passion. It was unfamiliar territory to me, because I've always loved the business and I've always been passionate about it. It was the first thing that I thought of when I woke up, last thing I thought about when I went to bed. I just didn't have that any more."

Roode added that seeing his close friends such as AJ Styles and Samoa Joe flourishing in NXT was something that drew him to signing with WWE.

"It was very intriguing to me. Honestly, I didn't want to do anything else with my life. I knew that I still had a lot of really good years left in this business. I really wanted to get the opportunity to come to WWE. NXT was presented to me and I was very excited about the opportunity that was given."

When asked about his entrance at NXT TakeOver: Toronto with a choir backing him up, Roode said, "It was fun. That was one of my favorite ones actually, the one with the choir. I think it was 80, 84 people in the choir and just coming up from underneath the stage. Being in my hometown, of course, at the Air Canada Centre, that was probably my most memorable entrance by far."

