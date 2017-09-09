Reason CM Punk could return to WWE soon [DS]

It seems like everyone is just waiting on the day for CM Punk to return to WWE.

Since he departed from the WWE in 2014 after the Royal Rumble PPV (pay-per-view) event, fans have wanted to see Punk compete in the squared circle again. Instead, he took his talents to the world famous Octagon in the UFC.

However, he lost in his MMA debut against Mickey Gall at UFC 203 in September of 2016 by first round submission. There have been talks about Punk competing under the UFC banner again, but nothing has been made officials.

Article continues below

According to Dirty Sheets, Punk’s longtime best friend, Colt Cabana, has told various sources that the WWE may be making Punk “waste money” in his lawsuit in order to force a peace talk between the two sides. If you recall, Punk and Cabana are both in the middle of a lawsuit with the WWE’s Doctor, Chris Amann. The reason for the lawsuit is due to the fact of Punk’s interview on Cabana’s podcast. In the past, Punk previously alleged that the WWE are bankrolling the lawsuit, simply to make him spend money.

One year ago, Punk said, “It’s designed to get me to spend money. That’s what it’s doing, so it’s just a source of stress that I just need to get out from under. I have good days and I have bad days. Yeah, there’s a finish line for sure, but it’s the way these things work. It’s a bunch of B.S.”

Article continues below

The lawsuit has yet to go away and the latest development adding significant credibility to Punk’s claim, with the defendants being asked to pay $250,000 to begin “the process of discovery.” This would essentially involve looking through servers for old emails.

Obviously due to his wealth, Punk is capable of paying the fees. Cabana has told people that he is not and with some feeling the continuation of this lawsuit could potentially financially cripple Cabana. It should be noted that while Punk is more equipped to pay the fees, he is reported to have made $750,000 for his UFC debut. Thus, it’s highly plausible that Punk’s entire UFC purse will seemingly been wasted on funding this lawsuit.

What are your thoughts on Punk possibly returning to WWE? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link: https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-money-in-the-bank-fallout

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms