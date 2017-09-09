WWE Superstar explains why he was against Finn Balor’s demon character

Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

WWE

Finn Balor.

WWE star on why he was against Finn Balor's demon character

One Superstar was initially against Finn Balor doing his demon character.

That Superstar is Ken Anderson, who was in the Bullet Club alongside Balor while the two wrestlers were competing in NJPW. The former WWE Universal Champion was recently interviewed by Al Arabiya. During the interview, Balor revealed an interesting thing about the 'Demon' and what it was originally designed for. Here is what he had to say:

“The first time I did that, I said to my best friend Karl Anderson that I’m going to do this thing. I explained to him what I was doing, and he said, ‘do not do that, you’re going to be laughed out of the building.”

Balor added that that the original plan for the character was to make fans hate him and have them be scared of him.

“Obviously this didn’t happen. That the whole Demon character was designed for people to hate me more, and to be scared of me, and it kind of backfired in the sense that people kind of like it now. It’s still a learning process for me.”

Balor is widely known for his tenure with New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) as Prince Devitt, where he is a three-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion and six-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion. Balor signed with WWE in 2014 and was placed in NXT.

Anderson replied to the story on Twitter by admitting that he was "completely wrong."

"Friends can be honest with each other, that's a good thing," Anderson wrote. "Also, I was.. Uhhhhh... Obviously completely wrong."

Balor became a one-time NXT Champion with his reign being the longest in the title's history at 292 days (although WWE recognizes it at 293). He was then called up to the main roster and beat Seth Rollins at SummerSlam last year to win the WWE Universal Title. Balor became the first wrestler in WWE history to win a world title in their pay-per-view debut.

Balor is set to take on former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt in a singles match at the upcoming No Mercy PPV (pay-per-view) event later this month in Los Angeles, California at the Staples Center on the WWE Network.

What are your thoughts on Anderson being against this idea?

