Kenny Omega is a well-respected wrestler in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Okada has risen up the ranks in NJPW and is starting to become the face of the company. He is an outsider of the Japan wrestling promotion alongside fellow Bullet Club members Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks.

This year has been a good for him as he has had classic matches with several talents. Most notably with IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada at Wrestle Kingdom in January. There have been rumblings that WWE is interested in signing with Omega.

Earlier this year when his contract with NJPW was expiring, it was reported that Omega was weighing his options. Either to re-sign with NJPW or make the big move to WWE.

It turns out that Omega was actually in WWE at one point. He was placed in their developmental system. He worked in Deep South from 2005 - 2006. Omega was recently a guest on E&C's Pod Of Awesomeness. Among other things, Omega talked about leaving WWE developmental for Japan. Here is what he had to say (h/t Wrestling Inc):

"Even coming in to going to developmental, my end goal and the place I always wanted to be was Japan still, so I went into developmental wishing I could be in Japan or at least having experienced that first." Omega considered, "looking back at it now, maybe I wasn't mature enough or I couldn't… I mean, I loved wrestling and it was such a passion of mine to… and I mean the artistic and creative part of wrestling and actually the act of doing it. I didn't love the business part of it, if that makes sense."

"I felt like any attempt to show my personality was sabotaged in a way a little bit. I would have a move, for example, and then, I'd have somebody tell me exactly why it makes no sense, but really, nothing makes sense. It's so easy to [say that a pro wrestling move makes no sense]." Omega added, "so I was kind of mindf--ked a little bit and I started to, not lose confidence in myself, but just kind of lose confidence in the system."

"I wrote some stuff out and I didn't hear anything back. They didn't even go, 'that sucked' or 'it was okay'. I heard just nothing and at that point I thought, 'wow, there really is no light at the end of this tunnel and I really don't want to be this guy that is miserable sitting on the sidelines wishing he could contribute more.' And so I thought I still have this faith deep in myself. I do believe there's something more I can do. So I just wanted to show WWE that I could be someone that could make wrestling a lot of money and be a major player as myself. And I understand at that point in time the broken down 170 lbs. Kenny Omega was worthless, so what I wanted to do was build myself back up from the bottom again, actually refind that confidence that I once had, go back to the drawing board and come up with something to make me me, and head back at it."

