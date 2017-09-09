Manchester United's strikers were always going to be under pressure to fill the boots of their all-time top scorer, Wayne Rooney, who returned to boyhood club Everton this summer.

And no one would have been feeling that more than Romelu Lukaku who moved in the other direction for £75 million this summer to become the lead man up front for the Red Devils.

Of course, Marcus Rashford, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Anthony Martial will all be expected to lift the burden off the Belgium international - although Lukaku appears to be needing no help.

Article continues below

The 24-year-old 57th-minute goal away to Stoke on Saturday evening, to make it 2-1 and give United the lead for the first time in the match, was his fourth goal in as many games.

Lukaku appears to be on course to pay back his transfer fee quite quickly, as he lifted himself to the top of the Premier League scoring charts, and opposing defences should rightfully be afraid.

Article continues below

Rashford and Martial have got two goals each, also, making United a prolific force in front of goal where they had been somewhat too reliant on Ibrahimovic last campaign.

And Lukaku has admitted there is a secret behind their prolific nature in front of goal this season and revealed the punishment he, Rashford and co. face when missing the target during finishing drills in training.

"When we do a finishing drill, every time we don't hit the target we do press-ups," Lukaku told BT Sport, via the Mirror.

The Belgian is also working closely with his new teammate, Rashford, as they aim to forge a close relationship in a season in which they are heavily tipped to regain the Premier League title.

"People want to join in with us but then we have to wait a long time before we get a shot," Lukaku added.

"I just take him [Rashford] and go over to the other side of the pitch and do a finishing drill. We try to test each other to get the best out of each other."

Mourinho will be pleased with how his frontmen are applying themselves in training and the early signs are promising that a first league title in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era could be on the way.

And Ibrahimovic's anticipated return in the new year, from a serious injury suffered against Anderlecht in the Europa League back in April, will further aid their cause.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms