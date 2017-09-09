Jose Mourinho and Mark Hughes are two of the most passionate managers in the Premier League so it was hardly surprising when tensions boiled over on the touchline during Manchester United’s 2-2 draw at Stoke City.

The game livened up in the second half, with Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting equalising six minutes after Romelu Lukaku had given Man United the lead, and, with both managers sensing three points, they began letting their frustration out on the officials from the touchline.

The game sparked into life in the closing minutes of the first half when Choupo-Moting, a summer arrival from Schalke, gave the hosts the lead.

The 28-year-old nipped in ahead of Eric Bailly to score past David de Gea.

It seemed that Stoke would enter half-time with the lead but Man United had other ideas. Paul Pogba headed a corner that deflected off Marcus Rashford’s back and beyond Jack Butland.

The England international knew little about what had happened but neither he nor Mourinho cared.

The visitors took the lead after half-time when Lukaku scored at the second time of asking and it was easy to envisage the Premier League leaders cruising to their fourth-straight league win.

But it was Stoke’s turn to equalise, Choupo-Moting heading home from a corner.

Mourinho snubbed Hughes at FT

The biggest talking point came when the final whistle was blown. Mourinho, clearly frustrated with Hughes, shook the hand of every Stoke coach but ignored Hughes, instead deciding to head to the tunnel.

And Hughes looked irate at Mourinho’s snub.

Mourinho continued to fire shots at Hughes after the game, saying only one team was interested in taking home all three points.

"One team wanted to win, another wanted to draw but the team who wanted to draw fought very hard,” the Portuguese said.

That seems an unfair criticism, especially considering the way Mourinho set his Man United side up at times last season.

