We witnessed Jose Mourinho’s feisty side during Manchester United’s 2-2 draw at Stoke City this evening.

The Portuguese was upset with Hughes’ complaints to the official during the match and let his displeasure known by refusing to shake the Stoke manager’s hand at full-time.

It took away from what was an absorbing match in which Stoke and Man United went toe-to-toe.

The hosts took the lead minutes before half-time through Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting but there was still enough time in the half for Marcus Rashford to score an equaliser.

Romelu Lukaku made it 2-1 to the Red Devils with his fifth goal for the club but Mourinho’s side were unable to hold onto their lead, allowing Choupo-Moting to equalise from a corner.

Yet it’s Mourinho and Hughes’ post-match spat that is dominating the headlines.

Watch: Mourinho and Hughes don't shake hands

Mourinho walked out of BBC interview

Neither manager wanted to discuss the incident in too much detail after the game, with Mourinho even walking out of an interview with the BBC after Steve Wilson pressed him on it.

"I prefer not to answer question about handshakes - it's a bad question. It makes it look like it's my fault but that's not right,” the Man United boss said.

Hughes explains why Jose ignored him

Hughes believes it was his push on Mourinho when the former Chelsea boss entered his technical area that prompted the non-handshake.

“I think I pushed him [Mourinho] because he was in my technical area and maybe that's why he didn't shake my hand,” Hughes said, per Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News.

Mourinho blamed the international break

Mourinho suggested the international break, which disrupted Man United’s brilliant start to the season, played a part in the result.

“(It was a) difficult match for different reasons,” he told BT Sport afterwards, per the Metro. “The opponent is difficult, the stadium is difficult.

“After the international break we’re not the same. It’s easy to see some players were not performing at their normal level.

“We fought hard and were closer to winning than losing. A point is a point, it not what we came for, but a point is a point.

“We didn’t have time (to close the game). Finally the opponent opened a bit… After a few minutes they scored their goal, which I’m not happy with especially, because after a great save (from David de Gea) as a team we have to defend that corner.

“We couldn’t, they are big and strong in the air, their service is good.”

This Man United team looks capable of winning the title. But today showed there are still areas for improvement.

