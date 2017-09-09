Manchester United's 2-2 draw away to Stoke City denied Jose Mourinho's men a win for the first time this campaign but returned them to the top of the Premier League on goal difference.

It had been the perfect start to the campaign for the Red Devils up until their trip to Stoke, where an Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting brace was enough to secure Mark Hughes' side a point.

The Welshman would have been happy with a draw coming into the game, while Mourinho had accused Stoke of a defensive mindset as United were unable to get a win.

Choupo-Moting gave the home side a surprise lead two minutes before half time, before Paul Pogba's header from a corner deflected off Marcus Rashford's back to equalise moments before the break.

Lukaku's 57th-minute goal appeared to have turned the game on its head for the visitors before the former Schalke forward struck again to earn a share of the points.

Again, it was United's key men up front, Lukaku and Rashford, who got their names amongst the goals.

But the latter's replacement, Anthony Martial, produced a memorable moment late in the second half that could easily have lead to a winning goal for Mourinho's men.

Martial embarrasses Diouf with skill

As can be seen below, the French forward turns former United man Mame Biram Diouf before leaving him on his hands and knees and the 21-year-old advancing in on goal.

Unfortunately, it didn't lead to a late winner and Mourinho was left to rue the missed opportunity to move two points clear at the top of the Premier League.

"We were in the game, we fought hard and we were closer to winning than losing. But a point is not what we came for," said Mourinho.

The Portuguese departed his dugout rather upset at the full-time whistle and snubbed the chance to shake Hughes' hand, while the Stoke boss was left to consider the reasons why he was snubbed by his counterpart.

Hughes discusses Mourinho handshake snub

"I think I pushed him [Mourinho] because he was in my technical area and maybe that's why he didn't shake my hand," said Hughes.

The point appears to be far more valuable to Stoke at present but could prove to be a valuable one to the Red Devils at the end of the season in the title race.

