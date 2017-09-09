Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Marcus Rashford.

Rio Ferdinand claims it's "disrespectful" to compare Marcus Rashford to Michael Owen

Marcus Rashford's second Premier League goal of the campaign came in less glamorous fashion against Stoke City on Saturday evening, deflecting in Paul Pogba's header off his back.

But that will be of little concern to the United youngster who is looking to prove he is worth a regular starting role under Jose Mourinho this campaign and his goals could easily decide that.

The 19-year-old started exactly half of his 32 Premier League appearances under the Portuguese last campaign and will be looking to make more frequent match day lineups this campaign.

Although that target will not be made easier by Romelu Lukaku's £75 million arrival this summer and four goals in as many league games.

Rashford is yet to hit double figures in any of his Premier League campaigns to date and that will be a bit target, also, for the teenager as United aim to win the title.

With the forward's fine strike against Slovakia on Monday night for England, it may have helped tempt Mourinho to return him to the starting line-up after appearing from the bench against Leicester.

Rashford may, for now, be in the shadow of Lukaku after his impressive start to life at Old Trafford, but many are tipping the youngster to have a long and successful career at United.

However, former Red Devils defender Rio Ferdinand has thrown caution to comparing the likes of Rashford to prolific English goalscorers of years gone by, like Michael Owen.

Rashford-Owen links "disrespectful"

"You can’t compare these young boys nowadays to what Michael Owen was doing," Ferdinand said on BT Sport.

"I mentioned it before the game, the same age as Rashford, he’s won two Golden Boots in the Premier League, he’s scored 50 goals. Rashford’s got 20.

"They’re great young players these boys, but people seem to forget - and it’s half disrespectful in my eyes when you start comparing."

Owen was prolific during his Liverpool career and Ferdinand was left to imagine the astronomical fee the Chester-born striker would be worth in the current transfer market.

Ferdinand questions Owen's value

"Even you look at the likes of [Kylian] Mbappe. If he’s going for that type of money now, what would he [Owen] be going for?" Ferdinand added.

Michael Owen of Liverpool celebrates scoring

"Rashford, I love this kid, I think he’s going to go on and be a fantastic player. But, right now, let him breathe."

For now, Lukaku is taking the pressure off Rashford to perform. But should Mourinho continue to give him further starts, the young man himself will be expecting to add more goals to his game.

