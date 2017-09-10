Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Sadio Mane writes to Ederson on Instagram after collision in Man City 5-0 Liverpool

It will be hard to find an incident that divides opinion among football fans more than Sadio Mane’s challenge on Ederson that earned the Liverpool forward a straight red card in the Reds’ 5-0 defeat to Manchester City on Saturday.

The Senegalese star was sent off by referee Jon Moss for a high foot that connected with Ederson’s face. The Brazilian left the game on a stretcher and thankfully avoided any broken bones or a concussion.

Some thought Mane’s sending off was harsh. Gary Lineker wrote on Twitter: “Rubbish decision to send Mane off. Rubbish.”

Meanwhile, Manchester United hero Gary Neville called the decision “ridiculous” on Sky Sports.

"It's a 50-50 really and Ederson just gets there first. Sometimes a stadium can tell you if it's a bad challenge and there wasn't great reaction from anybody," Neville said, via the Telegraph.

"His eyes are on the ball, it's ridiculous. He wins that challenge, the goal is there for him.

"Jon Moss, you have just ruined the game there.

"He didn't need to give a red card. He could have given a yellow. I think he's got it wrong.”

Yet the fact that Gary’s brother, Phil Neville, thought Moss made the correct decision shows the ambiguity of the incident.

“Red card for me - good decision Jon Moss,” Phil wrote on Twitter.

Mane's message to Ederson

Mane showed his class by penning a lovely message to Ederson on social media.

“I hope and wish Ederson a quick recovery,” Mane wrote. “I am so sorry he was hurt during our accidental collision on the pitch and am sorry for him that he could not complete the match because of it.

“I pray he heals fast and is back playing very soon because he is highest quality player.🙏”.

Twitter loved it

Guardiola: 'I don’t know if it is a red'

It’s one of those instances where nobody is rushing to label Mane a dirty player. It’s clear that he didn’t intend to hurt Ederson, although he will now miss three matches.

Man City boss Pep Guardiola refused to condemn Mane, despite insisting it was “dangerous”.

“The action is hard,” Guardiola said, per the Manchester Evening News.

“I cannot think a player like Mane is going to make a hard challenge to the face so I think he followed the ball, but the action is dangerous.

“I don’t know if it is a red card or not - but I am pretty sure it was not a red card for Kyle Walker against Everton.”

Did Sadio Mane deserve to be sent off? Let us know in the comments section below!

