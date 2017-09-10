Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Nadal celebrating his impressive display en route to the US Open final..

Rafael Nadal calls out idiotic Grand Slam rule ahead of final

Following the outcome of his domineering display against Juan Martin del Potro in the semi-final of the US Open, Rafael Nadal took sight at silly Grand Slam rulings that make little sense.

His dominance in the recent semi-final largely came from his mid-game switch in which he addressed the problem of his weaker backhand, by concentrating on placing his forehand shots down the line, thus opening up the court, which resulted in an invigorated and in turn deadly Nadal.

However, the Spaniard did not address concerns over his backhand after the game, but instead, focused on how, in particular, the Grand Slam ruling that states coach involvement in game is not allowed, is illogical.

"Is a little bit stupid that you have a coach traveling for you, with you during the whole season and practicing with you every day, and is a little bit stupid that in the most important moment, he cannot tell you anything." Nadal responded.

The 31-year-old, obviously frustrated with the lack of in-game assistance on offer during crucial periods of play, didn't seem to let it bother him during his semi-final win, as through his own switch in play, he was able to win nine games consecutively.

Whether these comments are observed and acted upon by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) and Grand Slam Board remain to be seen, but Nadal calmly vents his frustrations and asks for consideration by the ITF on this topic, offering an obvious solution to the problem.

"In my opinion, will be good if, I don't know if coach have to come on court, but would be good if the coach can talk."

2017 US Open Tennis Championships - Day 12

Maybe this frustration could tellingly play to the strengths of Nadal in the final, or on the other hand, it may cause the South African Kevin Anderson to upset the applecart and secure his first Grand Slam title.

All eyes will be on the pair as they take to the court this evening for their Grand Slam final, a night after witnesses Sloane Stephens get the better of Madison Keys in the women's final.

Nadal will certainly be the favourite going into the final, but on the day, anything can happen.

