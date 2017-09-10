Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Mourinho and Hughes.

What Mark Hughes said to Jose Mourinho during heated touchline bust

Jose Mourinho hit out at what he believes to be Stoke City’s defensive style in Manchester United’s 2-2 draw at the Bet365 Stadium on Saturday.

It seems awkward for Mourinho to be questioning a team that sets up not to lose a game, yet that didn’t stop the Portuguese from noting how defensive Mark Hughes’ side played.

“I’m not satisfied with a point because we were the team closer to winning,” he said, per United’s website. “I have to say it is a result I accept though.

“One team tried to win, one team tried to get the point but they fought hard to get that point - they defended well, they counter-attacked and in set-pieces they are powerful."

That’s a back-handed compliment, if there ever was one.

Mourinho’s downbeat attitude carried over from a match in which he clashed with Hughes on the touchline.

Mourinho was spotted refusing to shake Hughes’s hand at full-time, although he made sure to shake the hand of the Welshman’s backroom staff.

What Hughes said after pushing Mourinho

The Telegraph have revealed why Mourinho was upset with Hughes and what the Stoke manager told his counterpart.

They claim that Hughes told Mourinho to “f*** off” after shoving the Man United boss on the touchline.

“Jose wanted to reorganise his defence after a foul and Hughes pushed him as he walked over and told Jose to f*** off,” a source told the Telegraph’s James Ducker.

“He also asked the referee to send Jose to the stands. In the end Jose just walked away because he doesn't shake hands after being insulted."

Petty stuff, we’re sure you’ll agree.

Stoke City v Manchester United - Premier League

Mourinho walked out of BBC interview

So frustrated was Mourinho that he walked out of an interview with the BBC when pressed on what happened at full-time.

"I prefer not to answer the question because your question is a bad question,” he said. “Because it looks like is my fault, is my problem. And your question is not correct, I am sorry.”

It’s safe to say Mourinho didn’t enjoy a post-match drink with Hughes.

Stoke 2-2 Man United

The pair watched as Stoke and Man United battled to a 2-2.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting’s brace was sandwiched by goals from Marcus Rashford and Romelu Lukaku either side of half-time.

Stoke City v Manchester United - Premier League

Who's in the wrong: Hughes or Mourinho? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

