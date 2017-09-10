Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Boxing

Could any UFC star take this uppercut?.

Anthony Joshua's haunting words for any UFC star looking to scare him

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Fight fans around the world stared with eagle eyes at Anthony Joshua's prophetic like words when discussing how he would operate in UFC.

Since Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor's Las Vegas blockbuster, Joshua was asked numerous times how he'd fare in the famed Octagon, to which he oozed confidence and class.

"I'll give them a slap," Joshua joked.

Article continues below

His humorous comments may have been taken in the wrong manner by current UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic, who, along with Alistair Overseem, issued out instant retorts towards AJ, both calling out the big Brit.

Whether this is a ploy by the UFC heavyweights to try and make money or create excitement about UFC remains to be seen, however, AJ's response was very genuine.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Eagles' Carson Wentz completes amazing off-balance 58-yard TD throw with defensive pressure

Watch: Eagles' Carson Wentz completes amazing off-balance 58-yard TD throw with defensive pressure

Watch: Race of Tyreek Hill vs Usain Bolt shows just how fast Chiefs star is

Watch: Race of Tyreek Hill vs Usain Bolt shows just how fast Chiefs star is

Photos: Top WWE champ invades indie show - fans go absolutely nuts

Photos: Top WWE champ invades indie show - fans go absolutely nuts

Big Cass comments on alleged WWE backstage heat for Enzo Amore

Big Cass comments on alleged WWE backstage heat for Enzo Amore

Renato Sanches recorded a truly embarrassing statistic on his PL debut v Newcastle

Renato Sanches recorded a truly embarrassing statistic on his PL debut v Newcastle

Gary Lineker’s tweet about Neymar after Lionel Messi scores hat-trick goes viral

Gary Lineker’s tweet about Neymar after Lionel Messi scores hat-trick goes viral

Joshua clarified his comments by stating that it was just a joke he made to UFC's top players, but if they did overstep the mark, he'd put them in their place.

"But I’ll still smash up those UFC fighters if I wanted. You can’t talk to me like that," Joshua stated.

Current IBF, WBA, and IBO heavyweight champion entertained the thought further, admitting he'd love to go toe-to-toe with the best in MMA.

Explaining that he wouldn't just be a boxer in that environment, looking to throw punches to do damage.

Boxing at Wembley Stadium

"I'm not a UFC fighter – I can’t put you in a submission – but I know how to throw my legs, I know how to use my elbows and I know how to punch people."

At 6ft 6", AJ would be one of the taller athletes in the UFC heavyweight division, but a contest between him and the UFC's best would comfortably glue millions of people to seats, especially if he carries on his ascent to unifying the boxing heavyweight division.

What started out as an obvious good spirited joke from the 27-year-old from Watford, has clearly escalated fantastically to the point in which he seems very relaxed about the idea of fighting in a new format, as do the behemoths of UFC.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Boxing
Floyd Mayweather

Trending Stories

Watch: Eagles' Carson Wentz completes amazing off-balance 58-yard TD throw with defensive pressure

Watch: Eagles' Carson Wentz completes amazing off-balance 58-yard TD throw with defensive pressure

Photos: Top WWE champ invades indie show - fans go absolutely nuts

Photos: Top WWE champ invades indie show - fans go absolutely nuts

Renato Sanches recorded a truly embarrassing statistic on his PL debut v Newcastle

Renato Sanches recorded a truly embarrassing statistic on his PL debut v Newcastle

Gary Lineker’s tweet about Neymar after Lionel Messi scores hat-trick goes viral

Gary Lineker’s tweet about Neymar after Lionel Messi scores hat-trick goes viral

What Luis Suarez said to Ousmane Dembele before Barcelona debut against Espanyol

What Luis Suarez said to Ousmane Dembele before Barcelona debut against Espanyol

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again