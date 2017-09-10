Fight fans around the world stared with eagle eyes at Anthony Joshua's prophetic like words when discussing how he would operate in UFC.

Since Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor's Las Vegas blockbuster, Joshua was asked numerous times how he'd fare in the famed Octagon, to which he oozed confidence and class.

"I'll give them a slap," Joshua joked.

His humorous comments may have been taken in the wrong manner by current UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic, who, along with Alistair Overseem, issued out instant retorts towards AJ, both calling out the big Brit.

Whether this is a ploy by the UFC heavyweights to try and make money or create excitement about UFC remains to be seen, however, AJ's response was very genuine.

Joshua clarified his comments by stating that it was just a joke he made to UFC's top players, but if they did overstep the mark, he'd put them in their place.

"But I’ll still smash up those UFC fighters if I wanted. You can’t talk to me like that," Joshua stated.

Current IBF, WBA, and IBO heavyweight champion entertained the thought further, admitting he'd love to go toe-to-toe with the best in MMA.

Explaining that he wouldn't just be a boxer in that environment, looking to throw punches to do damage.

"I'm not a UFC fighter – I can’t put you in a submission – but I know how to throw my legs, I know how to use my elbows and I know how to punch people."

At 6ft 6", AJ would be one of the taller athletes in the UFC heavyweight division, but a contest between him and the UFC's best would comfortably glue millions of people to seats, especially if he carries on his ascent to unifying the boxing heavyweight division.

What started out as an obvious good spirited joke from the 27-year-old from Watford, has clearly escalated fantastically to the point in which he seems very relaxed about the idea of fighting in a new format, as do the behemoths of UFC.

