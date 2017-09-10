Sadio Mane delivered a class message to Ederson on Instagram after the their rough collision during Manchester City’s 5-0 win over Liverpool on Sunday.

The incident, which occurred in the 37th minute, led to a barrage of tweets, with fans arguing whether Mane deserved to be shown a straight red card.

But there were more severe consequences. Ederson was taken off on a stretcher and could miss Man City’s next game, while Mane now faces a suspension.

“I hope and wish Ederson a quick recovery,” Mane wrote on Instagram. “I am so sorry he was hurt during our accidental collision on the pitch and am sorry for him that he could not complete the match because of it.

“I pray he heals fast and is back playing very soon because he is highest quality player. 🙏☝️”.

Gary Lineker took to Twitter to label Jon Moss’s decision to send Mane off as “rubbish”.

Lineker wrote: “Rubbish decision to send off Mane. Rubbish.”

There were others, though, who agreed with Moss. Including former Manchester United and Everton defender Phil Neville.

“Red card for me - good decision Jon Moss,” Neville wrote on Twitter.

Neither of their tweets were as comical as Rio Ferdinand’s, however.

Rio Ferdinand's tweet

The Manchester United legend posted a tweet remembering his boot to Florent Malouda’s head during the Red Devils’ Champions League tie against Chelsea in 2011.

The referee didn’t even award the Blues a free-kick.

“Was #mane a straight red??” Ferdinand asked. “I got not even a free kick….”

The former centre-back followed it up by remembering another awkward altercation, also against Chelsea.

Watch the Mane-Ederson clash

Gary Neville: Moss got it wrong

Gary Neville was on co-commentary duty for Sky Sports when Mane collided with Ederson.

Like Lineker, the former Man United right-back believes Moss made the incorrect call.

"It's a 50-50 really and Ederson just gets there first. Sometimes a stadium can tell you if it's a bad challenge and there wasn't great reaction from anybody," Neville said, per the Telegraph.

"[Mane's] eyes are on the ball, it's ridiculous. He wins that challenge, the goal is there for him.

"It wasn't one of those where you think the goalkeeper is the favourite. He does well to get out, and his foot is high.

"Jon Moss, you have just ruined the game there. He didn't need to give a red card. He could have given a yellow. I think he's got it wrong.

"The reason Ederson is injured is because his back three have ridiculously tried to play the offside."

