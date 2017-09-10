Arsenal's Premier League campaign has got off to a mixed start with two wins and two defeats from their first four games of the season.

Arsene Wenger's new contract has not instilled a fresh sense of optimism after their 4-0 thrashing by Liverpool prior to the international break.

A comfortable 3-0 win at home to Bournemouth on Saturday helped to ease the pressure on the Frenchman and his squad, but they are far short of league leaders Manchester United.

Article continues below

Jose Mourinho hopes his impressive work in the summer transfer market will be the difference in bringing the Premier League trophy back to Old Trafford since Sir Alex Ferguson's time in charge.

And all the early signs are suggesting that could well be the case with three wins and a draw so far - dropping two points away to Stoke on Saturday evening.

Article continues below

Arsenal fans could only wish for such a scenario right now, with the future of star man Alexis Sanchez still in major doubt despite the transfer window having closed.

Piers Morgan's chance meeting with Mourinho

It's fair to say a large majority of the north Londoners' support is growing disgruntled with Wenger's struggles at the Emirates, and few more so than celebrity Gunners fan Piers Morgan.

The television presenter has not shied away from admitting he wants to see the Premier League's longest-serving manager sacked at the Emirates.

And, ironically, the 52-year-old has described his chance meeting with another man who is not too fond of the Frenchman, Jose Mourinho, who has a long-standing rivalry with Wenger.

The journalist discussed how he went shopping with his 16-year-old son Bertie at Harrods and, by chance, met the Portuguese at the famed department store.

Mourinho's comments about Arsenal and Wenger

"By an extraordinary coincidence, Mourinho wandered right past us," said Morgan, per the Daily Mail.

"For the next 20 minutes, we talked football. He was just as charismatic, passionate and forthright as his public persona suggests."

Speaking of Arsenal, Mourinho told Piers: "I feel so sorry for you Arsenal fans.

"I have some very good friends who love Arsenal like you do and they are just as depressed as you about the club. They suffer so badly, it is a terrible thing to observe."

Mourinho burst out laughing before smirking and replying "no idea" to Piers' question of how Wenger was still in charge at Arsenal following last season's struggles in the league.

"But I hope he stays in it for a very long time…" Mourinho cheekily added.

That's about as open and honest a comment about Wenger and Arsenal we're going to hear from Mourinho this season.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms