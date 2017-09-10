Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Jose Mourinho labelled a hypocrite for what he said after Stoke City 2-2 Manchester United

Jose Mourinho’s touchline spat with Mark Hughes took away from what was a rather exciting game at the Bet365 Stadium.

Manchester United arrived looking for their fourth straight win in the Premier League but went behind minutes before half-time through Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting’s goal.

There was still enough time in the half for Mourinho’s side to equalise, although it wasn’t the most attractive goal you’ll ever see.

A corner was flicked on by Nemanja Matic and headed goalwards by Paul Pogba. The ball deflected off of Marcus Rashford’s back and into the net without the 19-year-old knowing too much about it.

Romelu Lukaku turned the tie on its head with a neat finish after the restart but Choupo-Moting, who scored just three times for Schalke in the entirety of last season, equalised shortly afterwards.

Neither side were able to find a winner, with Lukaku going close late on, and the teams were left to reflect on what was probably a fair result.

Mourinho didn’t seem to agree with that, however. Speaking after the game, the Portuguese said that only one team was interested in winning all three points - and it wasn’t Mark Hughes’s.

“One team tried to win, one team tried to get the point but they fought hard to get that point,” Mourinho said.

That wasn't Jose's most hypocritical comment

That’s rich given the way the 54-year-old has set his teams up in the past. But that wasn’t even the quote that attracted the most attention.

"It is now cultural in the Premier League this way of playing with so many behind the ball,” he went on to claim, per Marca’s Chris Winterburn.

He must be trolling us, right? This is a manager who has had an article written on him by the Mirror remembering the seven times he has parked the bus in matches.

Fans labelled Mourinho a hypocrite

Fans quickly pointed out the hypocrisy of Mourinho’s comment on Twitter.

Mourinho continued in his attempt to excuse his side dropping two points by pointing out how much they attacked Jack Butland’s goal.

"We tried, we were the only team that tried to do it in the last 20 minutes,” he went on. “But they defended, they were lucky with some late rebounds in front of the goal.”

Instead of bemoaning Stoke’s tactics, he might want to look at his own defence.

What do you make of Mourinho's comments? Let us know in the comments section below!

