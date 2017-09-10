Jose Mourinho and Mark Hughes don’t exactly lack in the personality departments.

Therefore, with Manchester United and Stoke going toe-to-toe in a dramatic game at the Bet365 Stadium, it’s perhaps no surprise that the two managers clashed.

Sparkie didn’t take too kindly to Mourinho entering his technical area during the game, with the Welshman conceding that he pushed his opposite number. That wasn’t the end of the drama, though.

An evidently aggrieved Special One avoided another confrontation after the game by refusing to shake Hughes’ hand at the final whistle. Furthermore, when quizzed about the incident by the BBC, Mourinho quickly ended the interview.

And breathe.

The frosty incident overshadowed what was a brilliant tie with Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting’s brace cancelled out by Marcus Rashford and Romelu Lukaku. David de Gea and Jack Butland were also at their very best.

Nevertheless, it should come as no great surprise that Mourinho had a rather unexpected impression on the game, regardless of Hughes’ equally tough nature.

Besides, it isn’t the first time that the Portuguese has roused handshake related drama in the Premier League. The last time went somewhat differently, however.

In September 2014, Mourinho – in his second spell as Chelsea boss – secured a 3-0 victory over Paul Lambert’s Aston Villa virtue of goals from Diego Costa, Oscar and Willian.

Given the convincing nature of the victory, the Special One pulled out his old party trick of heading down the tunnel early. ‘Politely’, he did make sure to offer Lambert a handshake before doing so but the Villa boss wasn’t having any of it.

Take a look at the incident below:

As you can see, Lambert telegraphed the reason he refused by pointing to his watch. Scarily for Mourinho, though, he pulled off the stunt in the presence of Roy Keane.

The Manchester United legend went onto roast the Portuguese over the episode, branding him “disgraceful.”

He went onto say: “The game is still going on. You wouldn’t do that on a Sunday morning, you would get knocked out,” as per the Guardian.

The next time Chelsea and Villa locked horns; Lambert prolonged the feud with a passionate rant at the Blues dugout having launched his coat in frustration. A 2-1 away win ensured Mourinho left laughing again.

Fast forward three years and the shoe was on the other foot. Although, with United and Stoke battling it out into the final seconds, nobody was leaving early this time.

Do you think Mourinho went too far against Stoke and Villa? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

