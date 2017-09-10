It could have been very easy for Sloane Stephens to get lost in the hysteria.

After all, she had won her first Grand Slam, and on home turf nonetheless, eight months after being injured so badly that she was on crutches.

However, the 24-year-old painted a picture of professionalism as she instead rushed to the net to meet her competitor and embrace her.

Of course, everyone who follows tennis knows that these two are far from rivals and the embrace could well have been expected.

But, this does not always happen. For some, friendship goes out of the window in these circumstances, winning is more important. But these finalists reminded everyone of how to enjoy the sport you compete in.

Sat on the edge of the court, the two were seen laughing and joking as though the last 60 minutes hadn't even taken place.

But, was was really said between the two?

Well, Stephens has now confirmed the conversations between the two finalists.

She said that she told Keys that she "wished it could be a draw".

"‘I told her I wished it could be a draw because I wish we could have both won."

A heartfelt remark for two tennis players who have the utmost respect for each other. The fact that Stephens would have been willing to put aside her first Grand Slam for her best friend shows the friendship that these two have.

Keys briefly touched on her performance, hinting that she wasn't at her best on the day. But followed this up by stressing that if she had to lose, the only person she would want to lose to would have been Stephens.

A day where emotions ran very high saw two friends smiling and laughing at the end of it.

You can see the two interact after the match below.

Both players spoke of their joy of getting the chance to play against each other on such a large stage, with Stephens admitting that either one of them could have won on the day.

A point that is very well made. On paper this match was a thrilling contest, the power of Keys vs the speed of Stephens. The match should have been much closer, yet an injury to Keys skewed the outlook of the game and handed Stephens a win that appeared more than comfortable.

Whether these highly talented American best friends will remain at the top will be debated in the future. One thing is for sure, if Keys and Stephens are to continue challenging for Championships, their friendship and support throughout will be essential to their success.

