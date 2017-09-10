Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Boxing

Will a rematch provide a different outcome?.

Anthony Ogogo to undergo surgery in the US

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

It has been almost a year since Anthony Ogogo last entered the ring, a fight that took place in Birmingham between himself and Craig Cunningham.

Ogogo, a fighter who has battled with injuries his whole career, was by far the favourite.

Yet, underdog Cunningham delivered Ogogo's first professional defeat, with his team pulling him out of the fight in the eighth round with concerns about his eye sight.

Article continues below

The concerns turned out to be right.

Ogogo recalls taking a hit in the first round, and admitted his eye "basically exploded" after post-match scans revealed the true damage.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Eagles' Carson Wentz completes amazing off-balance 58-yard TD throw with defensive pressure

Watch: Eagles' Carson Wentz completes amazing off-balance 58-yard TD throw with defensive pressure

Watch: Race of Tyreek Hill vs Usain Bolt shows just how fast Chiefs star is

Watch: Race of Tyreek Hill vs Usain Bolt shows just how fast Chiefs star is

Photos: Top WWE champ invades indie show - fans go absolutely nuts

Photos: Top WWE champ invades indie show - fans go absolutely nuts

Big Cass comments on alleged WWE backstage heat for Enzo Amore

Big Cass comments on alleged WWE backstage heat for Enzo Amore

Renato Sanches recorded a truly embarrassing statistic on his PL debut v Newcastle

Renato Sanches recorded a truly embarrassing statistic on his PL debut v Newcastle

Gary Lineker’s tweet about Neymar after Lionel Messi scores hat-trick goes viral

Gary Lineker’s tweet about Neymar after Lionel Messi scores hat-trick goes viral

In fact, he even had his driving license taken off him and technically was registered blind.

Ogogo told Mirror Sport: "It's been horrendous — it's like groundhog day. I've spent the last five years telling people how rubbish things are and how unlucky I've been with injuries.

"But this has been by the far the worst year of my life in that respect. It really has been horrible.

"I just want to box so much and show the world how good I can be. I've never been able to do that because of injuries — that's the hardest thing.

Boxing at Barclaycard Arena

"In round one against Cunningham we clashed, probably a forearm hit me, and it turns out my eye basically exploded.

"I had a scan after the fight and it showed multiple fractures. My eye was twisted and contorted.

"Every time I was getting a whack, the eye wasn't protected and the vision was horrendous."

Even for a man who is no stranger to an injury or two, this incident has really taken its tole.

He revealed how difficult this year has been and how frustrating it is to have such a prolonged period out of the ring.

Ever since turning pro, he has had a similar mantra, insisting that injuries are the only thing that have stood in his way. All Ogogo wants to do is prove his worth in the ring and really show what he is capable of.

WWE SmackDown Live - Arrivals

The Olympic bronze medalist hopes that this trip to the US will help him do exactly that. With successful surgery, the fighter envisages himself fighting again by January. Who he would fight has not been decided, although a rematch with Cunningham is most definitely at the forefront of his mind.

He encouraged his fans as he told the world how he is still hitting the gym and getting himself in the right physical condition to fight again.

The Sussex born middleweight has already closed the door on punditry just yet, as he insists he has more to give and wants to prove that. In interviews he has recognised his age, but insists that the time he has spent on the sidelines has kept him "fresh".

"My eye is still not quite right, so I decided to go over to America for treatment.

Boxing at The SSE Hydro

"I'm relatively confident an op in America will do the job and get me back.

"Going to America to get this fixed shows how much my career means to me. That's how much I want to become a world champion.

"The plan is to have surgery this month and fingers crossed that will be it.

"Hopefully I'll be able to box again towards the end of the year or January. Then I can finally, finally show the world just how good I can be."

Boxing at Barclaycard Arena

Everyone will be hoping that the surgery is successful and Ogogo can return as soon as possible.

His next fight will be highly anticipated no matter when it is, however, it will remain to be seen whether he will return to the level he was at prior to injury.

All that can be said is, if the surgery is successful, Anthony Ogogo is far from done. 

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Boxing
Muhammad Ali
David Haye
Floyd Mayweather
Manny Pacquiao

Trending Stories

Watch: Eagles' Carson Wentz completes amazing off-balance 58-yard TD throw with defensive pressure

Watch: Eagles' Carson Wentz completes amazing off-balance 58-yard TD throw with defensive pressure

Photos: Top WWE champ invades indie show - fans go absolutely nuts

Photos: Top WWE champ invades indie show - fans go absolutely nuts

Renato Sanches recorded a truly embarrassing statistic on his PL debut v Newcastle

Renato Sanches recorded a truly embarrassing statistic on his PL debut v Newcastle

Gary Lineker’s tweet about Neymar after Lionel Messi scores hat-trick goes viral

Gary Lineker’s tweet about Neymar after Lionel Messi scores hat-trick goes viral

What Luis Suarez said to Ousmane Dembele before Barcelona debut against Espanyol

What Luis Suarez said to Ousmane Dembele before Barcelona debut against Espanyol

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again