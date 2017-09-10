Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

UFC

Nunes did enough to secure the victory on points.

Amanda Nunes reacts after controversial victory over Valentina Shevchenko

Amanda Nunes successfully defended her UFC female bantamweight title yesterday.

Nunes (15-4) made her second 135-pound title defence, narrowly defeating Valentina Shevchenko (14-3) via split decision in the main event at UFC 215 inside Rogers Place.

This was the second clash between the two, as Nunes claimed a decision win in March 2016.

This time, it was extremely close and really hard to tell who deserved to win.

Two judges scored it 48-47 for Nunes, and one had it 48-47 for Shevchenko. 

Nunes had to defend her title in July, but fell ill and had to cancel the fight. In her interview after the victory, she explained that her two late takedowns made the difference and gave her the decision.

"I made sure I was sharp everywhere," Nunes started.

"I learned that at the end of the round is when she is getting tired, not me. I decided with my coach that at the end of the round, take her down. That's what happened tonight."

The rematch had a different scenario compared to the first fight, when Nunes dominated the first two rounds and then fell low on energy. This time, Nunes stood much more and threw some solid push kicks to Shevchenko's front foot.

UFC 215: Nunes v Shevchenko 2

Shevchenko really seemed to be the more active of the two. After a careful start, she made some good counter-punches and combinations later on and looked like she had Nunes figured this time.

However, two late takedowns from Nunes turned things around and the Ukrainian lost again.

According to Fightmetric, Shevchenko made a total of 104 strikes, compared to Nunes' 85. Nunes was credited with three takedowns in five attempts.

Generally speaking, the show failed to produce and the Edmonton crowd, which lost its main event between Demetrious Johnson and Ray Borg, booed throughout the fight.

Nunes admits it was difficult to concentrate, still worried by Hurricane Irma that hit Florida this weekend. Nunes said her partner, and UFC fighter, Nina Ansaroff's family is still in the area.

UFC 215: Nunes v Shevchenko 2

"It was tough because I buy my new house, my new car, all those things you work so hard to get," Nunes said.

"I'm here. I can't do anything about it. Nina's family is there, went there, helping with everything. I have friends as well. It definitely bothered me all week. When I walk in the cage, my heart was there."

Amanda Nunes is six in a row now, including impressive victories over Miesha Tate, Ronda Rousey, and a two against Shevchenko.

Nunes confirmed she will undergo surgery in relation to her sinus problems that pulled her out of UFC 213 this summer. The surgery most likely means she will not fight again this year.

