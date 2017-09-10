Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

UFC

Shevchenko less than happy with the referees` decision.

Valentina Shevchenko furious after controversial decision loss against Amanda Nunes

Amanda Nunes defended her title for the second time, defeating Valentina Shevchenko via split decision in the main event at UFC 215.

Just like Nunes' win in their first bout, the rematch also went to the scorecards.

Two judges had it 48-47 for Nunes, and the third saw it 48-47 for Shevchenko. 

According to Fightmetric, Shevchenko outlanded Nunes in total strikes (104-85), so the Ukrainian had her say on the decision after the match.

"I think that she didn't win this fight. Not one punch, just kicks like this (means weak kicks). I hit hard!"

Shevchenko, who was born in Kyrgyzstan, expressed her dissatisfaction with the scores and claimed she would win the third fight, if there is such.

"I will definitely win next fight, I won this fight! And I totally disagree why this decision goes to the other side!"

It is believed that the two late takedowns Nunes made were the turning point in the eyes of the referees. But, Shevchenko is not convinced that they are enough to nullify her dominance throughout the fight

"For two takedowns? All five rounds? She didn't hit me," Shevchenko claimed.

UFC 215: Nunes v Shevchenko 2

"Look at her face. I really don't understand. Even when I was on the ground, I hit very hard from the ground position. I really don't understand why (I lost)."

Asked at the post-fight news conference if she would appeal the decision, Shevchenko took a moment and answered: "If I can, I will."  

She realises, though, that once awarded, a decision is very hard to be turned around.

This is Shevchenko's third loss in her MMA career, two of which came against Amanda Nunes.

The Ukrainian would be eager to turn things around, although it is debatable whether a third match is on the cards.

The crowd in Edmonton did not enjoy the show much and were even booing the fighters throughout the bout.

