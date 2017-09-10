Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Cricket

Walton in action for Guyana Amazon Warriors.

Chadwick Walton brilliantly trolls Kesrick Williams with notebook celebration

Trinbago Knight Riders won the Caribbean Premier League play-offs, beating St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots in the final.

As the season is over, we are looking back at some of the memorable moments throughout the league.

In one of those, Chadwick Walton of Warriors gave it back to Kesrick Williams in his "notebook" style when the latter had celebrated his wicket in earlier games.

Caribbean players do their unique celebrations in order to be funny and attractive for fans. While most of them produce a version of the dance, Kesrick Williams has a different way of celebrating.

He pulls out an imaginary notebook from his pocket, makes note of the wicket, and keeps it back.

His celebration started the funny story during the 15th match, when he dismissed Chadwick Walton and broke an important opening stand defending 128 for the Tallawahs.

Kesrick Williams, at first, celebrated the wicket in a normal way, but soon went to the departing batsman, took the imaginary notebook out of his pocket and made a note in his face.

The Tridents managed to sneak a victory by just two runs.

During the return game between Guyana Amazon Warriors and Jamaica Tallawahs, once again, Kesrick Williams and Chadwick Walton clashed on the pitch, but this time around, Walton had the last laugh and humiliated Williams multiple times.

Walton was in the middle of his brutal hitting when Williams was brought into the attack in the fourth over as Tridents were defending a total of 150 this time.

The first delivery from Williams was sent towards the boundary and Walton wasted no time - he celebrated by noting it down in an imaginary book on his bat. He didn’t stop there, however, as he continued to dominate and scored 23 off the over.

Walton enjoyed the moment and celebrated in the same style after every delivery. He did the same when Williams came back to bowl his second over and continued to embarrass him. Eventually, Warriors won the game with more than nine overs to spare.

Walton got his revenge in style on what could be one of the worst days in Kesrick Williams' career. 

