Eric Bailly has become a cult hero at Old Trafford since joining Manchester United from Villarreal last summer.

The Ivorian centre-back has won the hearts of supporters with his commitment, determination and sheer love for defending.

Bailly exudes passion when he crosses the white line and, most importantly, is a class act. The 23-year-old is well on the way to establishing his status as one of Europe’s best central defenders.

However, he’s not the complete article just yet, as we saw during United’s 2-2 draw against Stoke City on Saturday.

Bailly endured a tough evening at the Britannia Stadium and was culpable for Stoke’s first goal, scored by Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

Ferdinand critical of Bailly's performance v Stoke

Rio Ferdinand, who was analysing the match for BT Sport, said Bailly was guilty of “terrible defending” for the goal and it was hard to disagree.

“If you see Bailly here, he’s in a good position,” Ferdinand said. “He turns his back on the centre-forward and doesn’t know where he is.

“Loses all focus, can’t get back in, can’t defend the cross.”

Such unconvincing performances from Bailly have been extremely rare since his move to United.

Man Utd fans love what he did to Shaqiri

But there was one moment during the match which Man Utd fans absolutely loved.

First of all, he pulled off an excellent tackle on Kurt Zouma. Xherdan Shaqiri then attempted to beat United’s No. 3 with skill - two elasticos, to be precise - but the warrior-like centre-back was having none of it.

Bailly slid in hard on Shaqiiri, who was left looking towards the assistant referee as if to say: ‘how is that not a free-kick?’

Man Utd fans loved it

