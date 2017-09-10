Kevin Anderson and Rafael Nadal will face off in the final of the US Open on Sunday.

With Nadal going for his 16th major, and Anderson making his debut in a Grand Slam final, there is plenty on the line.

Both have a very positive attitude for each other, and it seems that their relationship runs much deeper than just a Grand Slam final meeting.

An adorable picture, released by Anderson’s wife Kelsey, proves that the pair have known each other for 19 years!

The 12-year-olds at that time met at a kids' tournament and were captured all smiles.

Nadal was full of praise for Anderson ahead of the US Open final and revealed that he is extremely happy to meet his old friend in the final of a Grand Slam.

"It’s a very tough one," he commented on the upcoming final.

"He’s a huge player with an unbelievable serve and he plays so well on these kinds of surfaces.

"He had some injuries so he’s a big example for the kids and for the rest of the tour too. He was able to be back and play his best tennis now in his career so I’m happy for him because I know him since we were 12 years old playing.

"It’s great to see him in a final of one of the most important events of the year."

Nadal holds a positive 4-0 unbeaten record against Anderson, with his last victory against the South-African coming in Barcelona earlier this year. However, the Spaniard know he needs to be 100% to get the trophy.

"It’s going to be a tough one, I need to play at my best and I’m going to look forward to playing with full energy and full motivation to try and play the best tennis. I have good chances."

Anderson has won only one set against Nadal, two years ago in Paris. Nevertheless, what will happen on Sunday is hard to predict, like it is a mystery who won in that tournament 19 years ago.

