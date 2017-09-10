Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Tennis

Anderson and Nadal - rivals since little kids.

Kevin Anderson's wife shares amazing photo of husband and Rafael Nadal

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Kevin Anderson and Rafael Nadal will face off in the final of the US Open on Sunday.

With Nadal going for his 16th major, and Anderson making his debut in a Grand Slam final, there is plenty on the line.

Both have a very positive attitude for each other, and it seems that their relationship runs much deeper than just a Grand Slam final meeting.

Article continues below

An adorable picture, released by Anderson’s wife Kelsey, proves that the pair have known each other for 19 years!

The 12-year-olds at that time met at a kids' tournament and were captured all smiles.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Eagles' Carson Wentz completes amazing off-balance 58-yard TD throw with defensive pressure

Watch: Eagles' Carson Wentz completes amazing off-balance 58-yard TD throw with defensive pressure

Watch: Race of Tyreek Hill vs Usain Bolt shows just how fast Chiefs star is

Watch: Race of Tyreek Hill vs Usain Bolt shows just how fast Chiefs star is

Photos: Top WWE champ invades indie show - fans go absolutely nuts

Photos: Top WWE champ invades indie show - fans go absolutely nuts

Big Cass comments on alleged WWE backstage heat for Enzo Amore

Big Cass comments on alleged WWE backstage heat for Enzo Amore

Renato Sanches recorded a truly embarrassing statistic on his PL debut v Newcastle

Renato Sanches recorded a truly embarrassing statistic on his PL debut v Newcastle

Gary Lineker’s tweet about Neymar after Lionel Messi scores hat-trick goes viral

Gary Lineker’s tweet about Neymar after Lionel Messi scores hat-trick goes viral

Nadal was full of praise for Anderson ahead of the US Open final and revealed that he is extremely happy to meet his old friend in the final of a Grand Slam.

"It’s a very tough one," he commented on the upcoming final.

"He’s a huge player with an unbelievable serve and he plays so well on these kinds of surfaces.

"He had some injuries so he’s a big example for the kids and for the rest of the tour too. He was able to be back and play his best tennis now in his career so I’m happy for him because I know him since we were 12 years old playing.

"It’s great to see him in a final of one of the most important events of the year."

Nadal holds a positive 4-0 unbeaten record against Anderson, with his last victory against the South-African coming in Barcelona earlier this year. However, the Spaniard know he needs to be 100% to get the trophy.

"It’s going to be a tough one, I need to play at my best and I’m going to look forward to playing with full energy and full motivation to try and play the best tennis. I have good chances."

Anderson has won only one set against Nadal, two years ago in Paris. Nevertheless, what will happen on Sunday is hard to predict, like it is a mystery who won in that tournament 19 years ago.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Maria Sharapova
Novak Djokovic
US Open Tennis
Andy Murray
Tennis
Rafael Nadal
Roger Federer

Trending Stories

Watch: Eagles' Carson Wentz completes amazing off-balance 58-yard TD throw with defensive pressure

Watch: Eagles' Carson Wentz completes amazing off-balance 58-yard TD throw with defensive pressure

Photos: Top WWE champ invades indie show - fans go absolutely nuts

Photos: Top WWE champ invades indie show - fans go absolutely nuts

Renato Sanches recorded a truly embarrassing statistic on his PL debut v Newcastle

Renato Sanches recorded a truly embarrassing statistic on his PL debut v Newcastle

Gary Lineker’s tweet about Neymar after Lionel Messi scores hat-trick goes viral

Gary Lineker’s tweet about Neymar after Lionel Messi scores hat-trick goes viral

What Luis Suarez said to Ousmane Dembele before Barcelona debut against Espanyol

What Luis Suarez said to Ousmane Dembele before Barcelona debut against Espanyol

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - Tennis Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again