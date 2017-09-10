Few refereeing decisions have divided opinion quite like Sadio Mane’s dismissal against Manchester City on Saturday.

Liverpool’s blockbuster clash with the Citizens was deprived of its competitivity when the Senegalese winger went clattering into Ederson. Mane had his eyes on the ball but still struck the City ‘keeper with a face full of studs.

The floodgates opened from there on in with Gabriel Jesus and Leroy Sane building on Sergio Aguero’s opener with a brace each.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay

Article continues below

But, was Jonathan Moss’ decision actually correct?

The general consensus is now that Mane was fairly awarded a red card, even if certain factions and pundits disagree. There is almost complete sympathy for the Liverpool player, though, who had no malicious intent.

Article continues below

That was certainly reiterated by the player’s Instagram post after the incident.

Ederson was stretchered off after the collision, had his face bandaged up and is almost certain to miss City’s next game.

Mane posted the following message: “I hope and wish Ederson a quick recovery.

“I am so sorry he was hurt during our accidental collision on the pitch and am sorry for him that he could not complete the match because of it.

“I pray he heals fast and is back playing very soon because he is highest quality player.”

One Twitter user, however, had foreseen the entire incident. Well, kind of.

Back in August, user @BeardedGenius of JOE.co.uk posted the following tweet:

He thought Ederson would face a serious injury for his swashbuckling runs from the penalty area and he was proven correct. After all, the Brazilian shot stopper could foreseeably have been hurt even more.

Thankfully that wasn’t the case and the very same user tweeted once again, citing that although he was right, it wasn’t Ederson’s fault.

This disclaimer hasn’t stopped the tweet from grabbing attention on Twitter, however. Numerous supporters sent messages back, hailing him as some kind of footballing Nostradamus.

Here are some of the tweets:

The episode is unlikely to stop Ederson’s brave style of play and both him and Mane were simply victims of bad luck.

For very different reasons, it will be a few games before we see both players in action again.

Do you think Jon Moss was right to dismiss Sadio Mane? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms