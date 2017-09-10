Sloane Stephens beat fellow American Madison Keys 6-3, 6-0 to be crowned the 2017 US Open women's champion.

Stephens took the opening set 6-3 after an early break, before she broke Keys twice in the second, winning eight consecutive games to beat her struggling opponent.

The 24-year-old American, who returned to action at Wimbledon after missing the season with a stress fracture in her foot, needed one hour to hammer her good friend Madison Keys and claim the title.

The unlikely champion won £2.84 million for her efforts and was in an unsurprisingly overwhelming mood as she received her cheque prize for winning the US Open.

In her post-match press conference, Stephens was asked if she is motivated to win another Grand Slam having done it now.

And, as expected, her answer was priceless.

"Of course, girl, did you see that cheque that that lady handed me?! Yes! If that doesn't make you wanna play tennis, I don't know what will. So, yes, definitely!"

Stephens seems to be over the moon with her achievement, and has every right to be.

She enjoyed a great run at Flushing Meadows, defeating Julia Goerges, Anastasija Sevastova, and Venus Williams, all of which in three-set thrillers, before destroying fellow American Madison Keys.

Stephens gave her opponent only three games in their final match to claim the title very few have expected her to lift.

Ranked 83rd in the world (934th five weeks ago) , Sloane Stephens became the lowest listed player to win a major since the unranked Kim Clijsters returned from having a baby in 2009.

What is more, she became the lowest ranked one to ever reach a final of the US Open.

Stephens played her best tennis and made only six unforced errors compared to the 30 from her opponent, who struggled to keep the ball in the court throughout the match.

