Manchester City laid down a big marker of their intentions for this season with the way in which they tore apart Liverpool's unconvincing defence on Saturday.

The hosts were 1-0 up when Sadio Mane received a straight red card for a clash with Ederson, and while that obviously left Liverpool at a disadvantage, some of City's play was scintillating.

Pep Guardiola's side ran out 5-0 winners at the Etihad Stadium, and while he didn't get on the scoresheet, Kevin de Bruyne was the star of the show.

The Belgian playmaker, who assisted more goals (18) than anyone in the Premier League last season, recorded two more against Liverpool in a man-of-the-match performance.

Gary Neville provided commentary for Sky Sports' coverage of the match, and after seeing De Bruyne at close counters, he has revealed the Manchester United legend he reminds him of a lot.

Neville compares KdB to United legend

Neville believes De Bruyne's creativity, vision and the unerring accuracy with which he passes the ball make him comparable to a former Man United superstar.

In his podcast for Sky Sports, the 42-year-old Englishman said, via Goal: "Kevin de Bruyne has sensational quality, he really has.

"I played with a fantastic crosser and passer of a ball in terms of accuracy, David Beckham, and De Bruyne reminds me of him a lot. He is deliberate and precise.

"It looks like every cross lands on a sixpence, like he is aiming for the recipient. Too many times you see people cross and aim for an area or zone in the box.

"But De Bruyne has got the quality and precision to pick people out. David Beckham was like that, it's brilliant to watch."

Neville, who played behind Beckham at right-back on many occasions for Man Utd, added: "De Bruyne's performance was a polar opposite to the lack of quality Liverpool had in the final third.

"De Bruyne's pass for (Sergio) Aguero's opener and the cross to (Gabriel) Jesus for City's second ensured it was going to be a comfortable second half for Manchester City."

Is Neville right about KdB and Becks?

David Beckham was infamous throughout his career for his uncanny ability to provide pinpoint deliveries from the flanks in addition to cutting through defences from deep with through balls.

Ever since De Bruyne left Chelsea for Wolfsburg, he's become one of the most prolific creators of goals in the whole of European football.

Since joining Man City for £55 million in 2015, the 26-year-old has produced 29 assists - a tally that only Tottenham's Christian Eriksen (30) can beat.

