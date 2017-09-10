Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Football

Suarez and Pique.

How Luis Suarez reacted when Gerard Pique stole his overhead kick against Espanyol

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

All the noise that Barcelona will be unable to keep up with Real Madrid this season is quickly dissipating.

There will be more difficult tests to come but so far Ernesto Valverde’s side looks ready to compete with Los Blancos as they hope to reclaim the La Liga title.

Barcelona’s record through three matches reads three wins, nine goals scored and none conceded.

Article continues below

The latest victory came against Espanyol in a one-sided Catalan derby on Saturday.

Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick - the 42nd of his career - and Gerard Pique and Luis Suarez got in on the act to complete a resounding 5-0 win.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Eagles' Carson Wentz completes amazing off-balance 58-yard TD throw with defensive pressure

Watch: Eagles' Carson Wentz completes amazing off-balance 58-yard TD throw with defensive pressure

Watch: Race of Tyreek Hill vs Usain Bolt shows just how fast Chiefs star is

Watch: Race of Tyreek Hill vs Usain Bolt shows just how fast Chiefs star is

Photos: Top WWE champ invades indie show - fans go absolutely nuts

Photos: Top WWE champ invades indie show - fans go absolutely nuts

Big Cass comments on alleged WWE backstage heat for Enzo Amore

Big Cass comments on alleged WWE backstage heat for Enzo Amore

Renato Sanches recorded a truly embarrassing statistic on his PL debut v Newcastle

Renato Sanches recorded a truly embarrassing statistic on his PL debut v Newcastle

Gary Lineker’s tweet about Neymar after Lionel Messi scores hat-trick goes viral

Gary Lineker’s tweet about Neymar after Lionel Messi scores hat-trick goes viral

It was the perfect response to Real Madrid’s 1-1 draw against Levante in the early kick-off.

We’ll get a better idea of where this Barcelona side, which was dismantled by Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup last month, stack ups with Europe’s best when they take on Juventus in the Champions League on Tuesday.

But it’s safe to say that things are pretty rosy right now. Messi looks phenomenal, Ousmane Dembele provided an assist on his debut, Suarez scored on his first start in the league and even Pique is getting in on the act.

Barcelona v Espanyol - La Liga

Suarez's reaction when Pique ruined his overhead kick

The centre-back made it 4-0 when he headed home home Ivan Rakitic’s corner in the 87th minute.

If you watch a replay, you’ll notice that Suarez was lining up an overhead kick when but Pique beat him to the ball.

And while Dembele offered the Spaniard a hug, Suarez saw fit to slap him on the head. Not once, but twice.

Watch the video below.

They don’t look like playful slaps, either.

Suarez did score, though

That said, Suarez only needed to wait three minutes before he was on the scoresheet.

The 30-year-old, who missed two matches due to a knee injury, turned home following Dembele’s inch-perfect pass.

Return from injury

Suarez isn’t the type of player who enjoys watching on from the sidelines so it’s hardly surprising that he returned from the injury earlier than expected.

In his opinion, playing matches is the best way to speed up the rehabilitation process.

“After a few days in a poor physical condition, I picked up the pace with the team, the coach asked me how I was during the game but with a knee injury, it is better to try and build rhythm,” he said after the win, per Marca.

FBL-ESP-LIGA-BARCELONA-ESPANYOL

Will Barcelona win any trophies this season? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Football
Lionel Messi
Barcelona
Luis Suarez
Gerard Pique
La Liga
Andres Iniesta

Trending Stories

Watch: Eagles' Carson Wentz completes amazing off-balance 58-yard TD throw with defensive pressure

Watch: Eagles' Carson Wentz completes amazing off-balance 58-yard TD throw with defensive pressure

Photos: Top WWE champ invades indie show - fans go absolutely nuts

Photos: Top WWE champ invades indie show - fans go absolutely nuts

Renato Sanches recorded a truly embarrassing statistic on his PL debut v Newcastle

Renato Sanches recorded a truly embarrassing statistic on his PL debut v Newcastle

Gary Lineker’s tweet about Neymar after Lionel Messi scores hat-trick goes viral

Gary Lineker’s tweet about Neymar after Lionel Messi scores hat-trick goes viral

What Luis Suarez said to Ousmane Dembele before Barcelona debut against Espanyol

What Luis Suarez said to Ousmane Dembele before Barcelona debut against Espanyol

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again