It's not been an easy few months for Novak Djokovic.

The 30-year-old was forced to pull out of his Wimbledon quarter-final with Tomas Berdych due to an elbow injury, a complaint that kept him out of this year's US Open Championships.

The Serbian's absence at Flushing Meadows means he will end the season without victory in any of the four major slams for the first time since 2010.

But, there appears to be a sliver-lining to the Serbian's recent woes, with a recently-published breakdown by the Business Insider naming him as the all-time highest-paid player, based upon on-court earnings.

Djokovic has been revealed as having collected close to $110 million in winnings since he turned professional in 2003.

The 12-time Grand Slam champion is in good company in the top three, alongside arguably the greatest of all-time, Roger Federer, and Spaniard Rafael Nadal.

Despite the presence of three women in the top 10, namely the Williams sisters and recently-disgraced Maria Sharapova, just 14 female players made the ranking of 50, once again sparking controversy over the gender pay gap debate surrounding the sport.

Serena Williams was crowned as the highest-paid female of all time and achieved an overall ranking of fourth place, but still has over $25 million less in all-time winnings than her male counterpart Novak Djokovic, in spite of her record 23 Slam victories.

The breakdown also included some oddball entries, with David Ferrer making the top 10, notwithstanding his failure to ever win one of the four major slams. In fairness to the 35-year old, he does have three Davis Cup victories under his belt.

The publication is likely to further cause discussion of the rapidly-changing economics of the sport, with advertisement and sponsorship seeming as influential as ever, amid times of the highest prize money totals in the sport's history.

Below you can see what the top-10 has made in on-court winnings:

1. Novak Djokovic (Serbia) — £83,893,284

2. Roger Federer (Switzerland) — £82,346,268

3. Rafael Nadal (Spain)— £65,926,740

4. Serena Williams (USA) — £64,531,337

5. Andy Murray (Great Britain) — £46,458,123

6. Pete Sampras (USA) — £33,067,065

7. Venus Williams (USA) — £28,978,119

8. Maria Sharapova (Russia) — £27,951,755

9. Andre Agassi (USA) — £23,801,428

10. David Ferrer (Spain) — £23,447,903

Hopefully the news will revitalise Djokovic to beat injury and return to the court, to add to his formidable nine-figure winnings.

