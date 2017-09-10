Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Video emerges of PSG players trolling Kylian Mbappe with funny nickname

Paris Saint-Germain weren’t messing around in this summer’s transfer window.

The French side are on a mission to regain their Ligue 1 title and avenge their embarrassing Champions League exit of last season. And the club’s Qatari owners believe £364 million worth of spending will do the trick.

Astonishingly too – give or take Yuri Berchiche – PSG shelled out all their transfer spending on just two players.

Neymar was procured from Barcelona at a world record fee of £198 million, in spite of the Catalans putting up quite the fight. The Brazilian has started well, also, with four goals and as many assists in the French capital already.

The other big name moving to the Parc des Prince proved Kylian Mbappe. The French starlet is on loan from Monaco with his current club obliged to sign him permanently next summer, to the tune of £166 million.

The move emerged after Mbappe’s astonishing breakout season in Ligue 1, scoring 26 goals in 44 outings in 2016-17 despite being just 18-years-young.

He has already amassed six caps and a goal for his country and was chased by the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester City this summer. He’s been finding the net at a top level longer than he’s been legal to drink.

Transitioning from Monaco to Paris seemed to prove little object on the pitch either with Mbappe finding the net against Metz on his debut.

Metz v Paris Saint Germain - Ligue 1

However, in one respect, the switch to life at PSG has been surprising.

It seems the 18-year-old has been given a harsh introduction to the banter at the Parc des Princes. In fact, the squad have already assigned the Frenchman a new nickname.

He’s being dubbed ‘Donnatello’ and sadly for him, it’s the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle not the renaissance sculptor to whom they refer.

And it’s proven pretty catchy with clips of Mbappe being trolled about the nickname cropping up in various Instagram stories. Conveniently for our entertainment, Vines Foot have compiled the clips.

Check out all 90 seconds of Mbappe banter:

‘Donnatello’ himself is surely the only player not enjoying that. You know it’s catching on when players are making turtle noises during the player’s initiation song.

But as long as the ex-Monaco man continues to perform on the pitch, it’s trivia as to what his teammates call him. On current form, he’s certainly living up to the hype.

Do you think Kylian Mbappe made the right decision moving to PSG? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Ligue 1
Football

