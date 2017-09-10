Anthony Joshua is on the path to establishing his status as one of Britain’s best ever heavyweights.

The 27-year-old has enjoyed an excellent start to his professional career, winning all 19 of his fights since his debut in October 2013.

Joshua’s most-recent victory was undoubtedly his most impressive: a TKO win over the legendary Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley Stadium.

On that night, back in April, Joshua proved once and for all that he’s the real deal.

And the Watford-born fighter will defend his WBA (Super), IBF, and IBO heavyweight titles next month against Bulgaria’s Kubrat Pulev in Cardiff.

Joshua: The Premier League footballer I would fight

Ahead of his next bout, Joshua filmed a 15-minute interview with the guys at Copa90 - and it’s well worth a watch.

One of the questions he was asked was: ‘If you had to fight any footballer who would it be?’

Quick as a flash - perhaps he’s thought about this before - Joshua responded: “[Yaya] Toure.”

Now that’s a fight we would love to see.

“He’s a bit of a beast, ain’t he,” Joshua added.

Would Joshua fight Ibrahimovic or Akinfenwa?

The boxer was then asked who he would least like to fight out of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and the strongest player on FIFA, Adebayo Akinfenwa.

“That’s a tough one,” Joshua commented. “Akinfenwa’s a beast, mate.”

After a bit more thinking time, he added: “Akinfenwa. He’s a unit!”

Joshua v Zlatan it is, then.

Video: Joshua's interview with Copa 90

You can watch the interview in full here...

