Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Boxing

Anthony Joshua boxing 2016.

Anthony Joshua names the one Premier League footballer he would fight

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Anthony Joshua is on the path to establishing his status as one of Britain’s best ever heavyweights.

The 27-year-old has enjoyed an excellent start to his professional career, winning all 19 of his fights since his debut in October 2013.

Joshua’s most-recent victory was undoubtedly his most impressive: a TKO win over the legendary Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley Stadium.

Article continues below

On that night, back in April, Joshua proved once and for all that he’s the real deal.

And the Watford-born fighter will defend his WBA (Super), IBF, and IBO heavyweight titles next month against Bulgaria’s Kubrat Pulev in Cardiff.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Eagles' Carson Wentz completes amazing off-balance 58-yard TD throw with defensive pressure

Watch: Eagles' Carson Wentz completes amazing off-balance 58-yard TD throw with defensive pressure

Watch: Race of Tyreek Hill vs Usain Bolt shows just how fast Chiefs star is

Watch: Race of Tyreek Hill vs Usain Bolt shows just how fast Chiefs star is

Photos: Top WWE champ invades indie show - fans go absolutely nuts

Photos: Top WWE champ invades indie show - fans go absolutely nuts

Big Cass comments on alleged WWE backstage heat for Enzo Amore

Big Cass comments on alleged WWE backstage heat for Enzo Amore

Renato Sanches recorded a truly embarrassing statistic on his PL debut v Newcastle

Renato Sanches recorded a truly embarrassing statistic on his PL debut v Newcastle

Gary Lineker’s tweet about Neymar after Lionel Messi scores hat-trick goes viral

Gary Lineker’s tweet about Neymar after Lionel Messi scores hat-trick goes viral

Joshua: The Premier League footballer I would fight

Ahead of his next bout, Joshua filmed a 15-minute interview with the guys at Copa90 - and it’s well worth a watch.

One of the questions he was asked was: ‘If you had to fight any footballer who would it be?’

p1bplvgkmg13cluu0act1a8ka9n9.jpg

Quick as a flash - perhaps he’s thought about this before - Joshua responded: “[Yaya] Toure.”

FBL-ESP-FRIENDLY-GIRONA-MAN CITY

Now that’s a fight we would love to see.

“He’s a bit of a beast, ain’t he,” Joshua added.

Would Joshua fight Ibrahimovic or Akinfenwa?

The boxer was then asked who he would least like to fight out of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and the strongest player on FIFA, Adebayo Akinfenwa.

p1bplvknf6k43i5l5tjsv6lscb.jpg

“That’s a tough one,” Joshua commented. “Akinfenwa’s a beast, mate.”

Tottenham Hotspur v Wycombe Wanderers - The Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round

After a bit more thinking time, he added: “Akinfenwa. He’s a unit!”

Joshua v Zlatan it is, then.

FBL-EUR-C3-AJAX-MAN UTD

Video: Joshua's interview with Copa 90

You can watch the interview in full here...

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Boxing
Muhammad Ali
Floyd Mayweather

Trending Stories

Watch: Eagles' Carson Wentz completes amazing off-balance 58-yard TD throw with defensive pressure

Watch: Eagles' Carson Wentz completes amazing off-balance 58-yard TD throw with defensive pressure

Photos: Top WWE champ invades indie show - fans go absolutely nuts

Photos: Top WWE champ invades indie show - fans go absolutely nuts

Renato Sanches recorded a truly embarrassing statistic on his PL debut v Newcastle

Renato Sanches recorded a truly embarrassing statistic on his PL debut v Newcastle

Gary Lineker’s tweet about Neymar after Lionel Messi scores hat-trick goes viral

Gary Lineker’s tweet about Neymar after Lionel Messi scores hat-trick goes viral

What Luis Suarez said to Ousmane Dembele before Barcelona debut against Espanyol

What Luis Suarez said to Ousmane Dembele before Barcelona debut against Espanyol

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again