Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Football

Perisic celebrates his goal against SPAL.

Ivan Perisic shows Man United what they're missing with stunning goal for Inter Milan

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Juventus' domination of Italian football has seen them win Serie A six years in a row, but things may be about to change.

Last season's Champions League finalists remain firm favourites, of course, however the teams around them have made serious strides to close the gap over the summer.

To say that AC Milan have bought a completely new team would be no exaggeration, while the likes of Roma and Napoli look set for strong campaigns too.

SIGN UP NOW

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article HERE

Article continues below

Milan's neighbours Inter are on that list of teams just behind Juve, and under new coach Luciano Spalletti, they are looking to improve on last term's disappointing seventh-placed finish.

Inter were in league action against newly-promoted SPAL on Sunday and sealed an important three points with a wonderful goal from Ivan Perisic.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Eagles' Carson Wentz completes amazing off-balance 58-yard TD throw with defensive pressure

Watch: Eagles' Carson Wentz completes amazing off-balance 58-yard TD throw with defensive pressure

Watch: Race of Tyreek Hill vs Usain Bolt shows just how fast Chiefs star is

Watch: Race of Tyreek Hill vs Usain Bolt shows just how fast Chiefs star is

Photos: Top WWE champ invades indie show - fans go absolutely nuts

Photos: Top WWE champ invades indie show - fans go absolutely nuts

Big Cass comments on alleged WWE backstage heat for Enzo Amore

Big Cass comments on alleged WWE backstage heat for Enzo Amore

Renato Sanches recorded a truly embarrassing statistic on his PL debut v Newcastle

Renato Sanches recorded a truly embarrassing statistic on his PL debut v Newcastle

Gary Lineker’s tweet about Neymar after Lionel Messi scores hat-trick goes viral

Gary Lineker’s tweet about Neymar after Lionel Messi scores hat-trick goes viral

Perisic scores absolute stunner for Inter

I Nerazzurri took the lead at the San Siro in the 27th-minute thanks to a penalty from captain and talisman Mauro Icardi.

Despite enjoying 63% possession, Inter only managed to turn pressure into goals and double their advantage three minutes from time, but they did so in style.

FC Internazionale v Spal - Serie A

After an initial attack was snuffed out in last-ditch fashion by visitors SPAL, full-back Danilo D'Ambrosio stood a cross up to the edge of the box.

As you can see in the videos below, Croatian international Perisic readied himself before unleashing an unbelievable volley that gave the goalkeeper no chance whatsoever.

The powerful left-footed strike, which flew into the back of the net, earned Inter a 2-0 victory and ensured that they made it three wins out of three in the new Serie A season.

Perisic showing Man United what they're missing?

Perisic, who scored 11 goals in 2016-17, has started the campaign in good form and showing exactly why Manchester United were so interested in him.

FBL-ITA-SERIEA-INTER-FIORENTINA

The skilful 28-year-old was a top transfer target for Jose Mourinho this summer and is widely considered to be the "fourth signing" that Man Utd never got over the line.

What do YOU make of Perisic's stunning goal for Inter against SPAL? Do YOU think Man Utd needed to sign him this summer? Leave YOUR opinions in the comments box below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Inter Milan
Football
Paul Pogba
Ivan Perisic
Serie A

Trending Stories

Watch: Eagles' Carson Wentz completes amazing off-balance 58-yard TD throw with defensive pressure

Watch: Eagles' Carson Wentz completes amazing off-balance 58-yard TD throw with defensive pressure

Photos: Top WWE champ invades indie show - fans go absolutely nuts

Photos: Top WWE champ invades indie show - fans go absolutely nuts

Renato Sanches recorded a truly embarrassing statistic on his PL debut v Newcastle

Renato Sanches recorded a truly embarrassing statistic on his PL debut v Newcastle

Gary Lineker’s tweet about Neymar after Lionel Messi scores hat-trick goes viral

Gary Lineker’s tweet about Neymar after Lionel Messi scores hat-trick goes viral

What Luis Suarez said to Ousmane Dembele before Barcelona debut against Espanyol

What Luis Suarez said to Ousmane Dembele before Barcelona debut against Espanyol

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again