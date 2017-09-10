The Boston Celtics made the two biggest acquisitions of the offseason by bringing in All-Star duo Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward.

The pair were officially introduced at a news conference on Friday and the excitement in Boston for the upcoming season is clear for all to see.

Irving arrived from the Cleveland Cavaliers in a deal that saw the Celtics give up star point guard Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and the Brooklyn Nets' 2018 unprotected first-round pick.

The C's later had to include the Miami Heat's 2020 second-round pick after the Cavs discovered the severity of Thomas' current hip injury.

Hayward was acquired in free agency after he opted out of his contract with the Utah Jazz and decided to reunite with his former college coach Brad Stevens in Beantown.

In order to bring in two players of this calibre, Boston had to make some tough sacrifices and re-shape their roster.

One major departure was Avery Bradley who was traded to the Detroit Pistons for Marcus Morris.

Bradley was eligible for an extension as he was entering the final year of his contract in Boston, but after offering Hayward a four-year, $128 million deal, the team felt they couldn't afford to keep him.

The decision was ultimately made by general manager Danny Ainge who recently revealed why he had no choice but to trade the All-Defensive guard.

In an interview with the CSNNE podcast, Ainge said that the team's cap projection coming into the offseason was $103m, but the NBA's decision to drop it to $99m forced them into trading Bradley, per Jared Weiss.

The 26-year-old was likely to command a big pay day next summer, so the Celtics made a smart choice in offloading him to sign an All-Star player for the long-term.

The likes of Kelly Olynyk, Amir Johnson, Gerald Green and Jonas Jerebko were also been moved on this offseason.

The Celtics roster next year will only feature four players from the previous campaign; Al Horford, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and Terry Rozier.

Despite the big changes, the franchise is well placed to challenge the Cavs and avenge their Eastern Conference Finals loss to LeBron James and his troops.

The blockbuster trade between the teams will now add extra spice to their meetings next season and spark a rivalry.

This perfectly sets up their opening night encounter at Quicken Loans Arena on 17 October as Irving returns to The Land in the Celtic green.