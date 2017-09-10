Two years ago, Aaron Gordon and Zach LaVine produced arguably the greatest Slam Dunk Contest in NBA history.

Unfortunately, we didn't get a sequel last year as LaVine - the back-to-back winner - opted not to defend his trophy.

Gordon did return, however, but he failed to live up to the high standards he'd set in the previous year in Toronto.

In fairness, the 21-year-old was dealing with a foot injury at the time and has since admitted that it wasn't the wisest decision to take part and should've taken more care of his body.

“[If I had to do it again] I would have listened to myself a little bit more from the beginning — listened to my body a little bit more,” Gordon told SportTechie. “I wasn’t feeling all that great, I was hurting a little bit, I probably would’ve listened to my body a little more.”

But the high-flyer hasn't ruled out a return to redeem himself this season when the All-Star weekend heads back to the bright lights of Los Angeles.

“I think I might go back, but we’ll see how the first couple games of the season play out,” he said.

After narrowly losing out to LaVine in their epic showdown in 2016, it'll be a shame for fans to remember Gordon as the guy who faltered this year.

His rival has already stated that he may be open to participating once again now that he's moved to the Chicago Bulls and it'll certainly be welcomed by fans across the world if the duo were to go head to head again.

But the Orlando Magic star's main focus is to improve his game and be a more rounded player.

The power forward is in the final year of his rookie contract in South Florida and knows that he will need to have a productive campaign to secure a huge payday.

One way he's hoping to do that is by improving his jump shot and becoming a threat from the perimeter.

"I’m just shooting the ball very, very well these days," Gordon said. "I’m looking to come out there and just become a jump shooter. So I’m just a very powerful, quick jump shooter."

The Arizona product is already known for his freakish athleticism but he's keen not to be pigeon holed as just a dunker and this will be an important season for him to prove that he can expand his game.