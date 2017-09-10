Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Boxing

Joshua.

Anthony Joshua delivers perfect response to interviewer who says fight in Nigeria is farfetched

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

There’s been plenty of talk that Anthony Joshua could fight in Nigeria one day.

When Joshua’s rematch with Wladimir Klitschko was still on the cards, promoter Eddie Hearn listed the African country as a possible location for the bout.

And back in June, heavyweight Tyson Fury said that he wanted fight to fight Joshua in front of 180,000 thousand fans in the Nigerian city of Lagos.

Article continues below

Klitschko has since retired and it remains to be seen whether Fury will ever fight again.

But that’s not to say Joshua won’t one day fight in the country where he attended boarding school.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Eagles' Carson Wentz completes amazing off-balance 58-yard TD throw with defensive pressure

Watch: Eagles' Carson Wentz completes amazing off-balance 58-yard TD throw with defensive pressure

Watch: Race of Tyreek Hill vs Usain Bolt shows just how fast Chiefs star is

Watch: Race of Tyreek Hill vs Usain Bolt shows just how fast Chiefs star is

Photos: Top WWE champ invades indie show - fans go absolutely nuts

Photos: Top WWE champ invades indie show - fans go absolutely nuts

Big Cass comments on alleged WWE backstage heat for Enzo Amore

Big Cass comments on alleged WWE backstage heat for Enzo Amore

Renato Sanches recorded a truly embarrassing statistic on his PL debut v Newcastle

Renato Sanches recorded a truly embarrassing statistic on his PL debut v Newcastle

Gary Lineker’s tweet about Neymar after Lionel Messi scores hat-trick goes viral

Gary Lineker’s tweet about Neymar after Lionel Messi scores hat-trick goes viral

“I thought I was going there (Nigeria) on holiday,” Joshua said about his surprise stint at boarding school as an 11-year-old, per the Daily Mail.

“I wasn't prepared for it. It was a boarding school as well.

“At the time you think 'Why?', but as you get older you think it was good that you experienced it. It was good for me.”

Joshua believes Nigeria fight is possible

Yet it’s still hard to imagine Joshua fighting in Nigeria given the pedestal his boxing achievements have put him on. Las Vegas is seen as the pinnacle for the world’s biggest fights and the 27-year-old, who holds a 19-0 record, is certainly reaching that level.

Still, Joshua believes it’s possible. Back in June, the British heavyweight champion was involved in an interesting exchange in which he said, “you shouldn’t write anything off.”

He shut down an interviewer who said it's farfetched

The interviewer suggested to Joshua that fighting in Nigeria was farfetched, which prompted an explanation from the IBF, WBA and IBO champion of just why a fight in the country wouldn’t be so much different to a bout in Vegas.

“Lagos is an hour ahead of us or behind us, six hours on the plane. It takes 10 and a half hours to get to Vegas,’’ Joshua said.

"When you say farfetched it's maybe because you don't know Lagos the same way you know Vegas.

"I will say in my own humble opinion, you shouldn’t write anything off. As long as the fight is good it doesn’t matter where it is. Fighting brings people together regardless.’’

Boxing at Wembley Stadium

Joshua went on: “If you want to talk in terms of time zones, travel cost and other stuff, it doesn’t make much difference to going to Vegas. It’s actually a better option.

“But I can see what you are saying because Vegas is like the mecca of boxing, Mayweather and all that, but I’m going to defend Nigeria.”

Watch the exchange below.

It would certainly be interesting to witness some huge fights outside of Las Vegas or London.

Joshua’s next fight, against Kubrat Pulev, will take place in Cardiff, but that’s not quite as exciting as the setting of Muhammed Ali’s third fight against Joe Frazier in the ‘Thrilla in Manila’.

Could Joshua fight in Nigeria one day? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Boxing
Muhammad Ali
David Haye
Floyd Mayweather
Manny Pacquiao
Kell Brook
Wladamir Klitschko

Trending Stories

Watch: Eagles' Carson Wentz completes amazing off-balance 58-yard TD throw with defensive pressure

Watch: Eagles' Carson Wentz completes amazing off-balance 58-yard TD throw with defensive pressure

Photos: Top WWE champ invades indie show - fans go absolutely nuts

Photos: Top WWE champ invades indie show - fans go absolutely nuts

Renato Sanches recorded a truly embarrassing statistic on his PL debut v Newcastle

Renato Sanches recorded a truly embarrassing statistic on his PL debut v Newcastle

Gary Lineker’s tweet about Neymar after Lionel Messi scores hat-trick goes viral

Gary Lineker’s tweet about Neymar after Lionel Messi scores hat-trick goes viral

What Luis Suarez said to Ousmane Dembele before Barcelona debut against Espanyol

What Luis Suarez said to Ousmane Dembele before Barcelona debut against Espanyol

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again