According to head coach Steve Kerr, the biggest challenge facing the Golden State Warriors next season will be complacency.

The Dubs are the team to beat and are the heavy favourites to win another championship and it's fair to say that only they can stop themselves from winning it all again.

But after reaching three successive finals and winning two titles in that stretch, superstar Stephen Curry says they won't be resting on their laurels.

"Championships are the goal. We’re very much in a 'What have you done for me lately?' society," Curry told Gerald Flores of Complex.

"More championships. More fun. More everything for my team. I understand the work that needs to go into it and I’m ready to take that on again."

Despite his two rings and two MVP awards, it's clear to see that the point guard isn't satisfied and wants to keep winning which will be music to Kerr's ears.

At 29, Steph has already had more success than most players do throughout their entire careers. He will go down as arguably the greatest shooter in NBA history and can chase individual accolades almost every year, but that just isn't in his nature.

The three-point marksman wants his legacy to be focused on what he accomplishes and says he is still hungry for more success.

"I’ve had ideas about it for sure. I want to be known as a winner. I want to be known as a champion," Curry said. "Obviously, I’ve accomplished a little bit, but I want to accomplish a lot more."

With the addition to the Warriors roster last summer, the franchise is well placed to form a dynasty and win multiple championships in the years to come.

The Oakland-based organisation has four All-Stars in their prime in Curry, KD, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

After winning 67 games in the regular season, they went 16-1 in the playoffs to easily secure the Larry O'Brien trophy and it'll take something special to stop them winning again this season.

Former NBA coach and current ESPN analyst Jeff Van Gundy recently stated that the upcoming season was already over and that the Warriors would win "forever".

Curry, however, doesn't want to look too far ahead and believes anything can happen.

"I live in the moment, man. I know none of this is guaranteed," he said. "It sounds cliche, but you have to appreciate every day in this business. Injuries can happen. There’s beef and drama all around the NBA that you really can’t foresee down the road. You’ve really just got to enjoy the process."

The process begins again on October 17 as the team will receive their rings and tip off the new campaign with a home encounter against the Houston Rockets.