Manchester United suffered their first setback of the new Premier League season on Saturday as they were held to a 2-2 draw at Stoke City.

Marcus Rashford and Romelu Lukaku were on the scoresheet once again at the bet365 Stadium, however Man Utd conceded for the first time in the league this term.

Eric Bailly seemed to switch off for Stoke's opening goal, while Phil Jones was too easily overpowered in the box as Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting headed in an equaliser from a corner.

SIGN UP NOW

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article HERE

Article continues below

Man Utd, back in the Champions League, welcome FC Basel to Old Trafford on Tuesday night, with European suspensions meaning that Jose Mourinho will be forced to make changes.

Victor Lindelof is yet to get going at Man United following his £30.7 million move, and the midweek clash looks set to be the perfect opportunity for him to make an impact.

Article continues below

Slow start for Lindelof

United signed Romelu Lukaku, Nemanja Matic and Zlatan Ibrahimovic this summer, but the first player Mourinho brought in was Lindelof from Portguese champions Benfica.

The versatile defender started the 2-1 loss to Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup, however he is yet to feature in the Premier League, failing to make the bench on several occasions.

Lindelof is the only one out of the four new acquisitions who hadn't worked with Mourinho before, and now the United manager has revealed what persuaded him to sign the Swede.

What convinced Mourinho to sign Lindelof

The "Special One" claims that his knowledge of Portugal, and how people who are brought up in his country are, was key in his decision to pursue Lindelof over the summer.

Dismissing doubts over his qualities, Mourinho told the Sunday Times, via Manchester Evening News: "Lindelof was the only one (signing) that I didn’t work with (before). But in Portugal, I control. I control inside information.

"I know the qualities of the people, I know many things about social life, about private life, I know because even without working for that, the informations are arriving."

While Lindelof only turned 23 in July, the centre-back moved to Mourinho's homeland and joined Benfica way back in 2011, making his debut for the senior side two years later.

Lindelof's time to shine?

With Bailly and Jones both unavailable for selection, Mourinho has confirmed that Lindelof and Chris Smalling will come in for the visit of the Swiss champions.

It gives the Swedish international a great chance to showcase his reading of the game, calmness of the ball, and just why Mourinho has so much faith that he will succeed at Man United.

Do YOU think that Lindelof has what it takes to shine for Man Utd under Mourinho this season? Have YOUR say in the comments box below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms