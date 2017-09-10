The Men's Singles at the US Open has seemed a little quiet this year.

Alongside the likes of Stan Wawrinka and Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray was forced to pull out of the tournament due to a long-term injury problem.

If anything Murray's absence has eased Rafael Nadal's path to the final, with the Spaniard facing South African No. 27 Kevin Anderson for a 3rd US Open title later this evening.

But the Murray family representation has been sustained in New York, with Andy's elder brother Jamie continuing his legendary doubles reputation, with his second US Open victory in as many years.

The 31-year old secured victory at Flushing Meadows alongside partner Martina Hingis, beating Chan Hao-Ching and Michael Venus 6-4 7-6 (10-8).

Andy's brilliant tribute to Jamie

And Andy was clearly proud of his brother's back-to-back American victories, despite his own injury setbacks.

The 30-year old uploaded a shot of his television showing the trophy presentation from the Billie Jean King Centre, alongside the caption 'proud little brother'.

The favour has no doubt been returned several times, with Andy's varied list of singles wins.

Murray must be left wandering what could have been, and perhaps if he could have been there to watch his brother in the flesh, ahead of possibly partaking in the men's singles final himself tonight.

Following success for the other Murray brother, fans will now be hoping Andy gets up to full fitness before the start of the new season and adds some more grand slam singles victories to the Murray household's list of achievements.

