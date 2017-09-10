Photos: Top WWE champ invades indie show - fans go absolutely nuts

AJ Styles is one of the most recognizable names in professional wrestling history.

"The Phenomenal One" began his professional wrestling career back in 1998 when he began training and working the local independent scene in his home state of Georgia. In 2002 he got his first big break when he began doing work for Ring Of Honor (ROH). Consecutively, Styles also began working with top wrestling promotion Global Force Wrestling (GFW) (formerly known as TNA or Impact Wrestling). Right off the bat in his debut back in 2002, Styles captured the NWA World Heavyweight Championship.

He then captured the X Division Championship in GFW in 2004 where he really established himself as a top talent in the industry. Styles proved himself worthy of elite competition and showed off just how technical he could be inside the ring, proving to be one of the most exciting talents inside the ring.

In 2009 Styles captured the TNA World Heavyweight Champion, and competed against the likes of Rob Van Dam, Jay Lethal, Mr. Anderson, Jeff Hardy, Tommy Dreamer, Christopher Daniels, and so many more. Throughout his time with the promotion Styles got to test himself against some of the best that the game has ever seen such as WWE Hall Of Famers Sting and current RAW General Manager Kurt Angle.

Watching this young man flourish throughout his professional wrestling career has been a pleasure for wrestling fans to witness, and when he finally got his opportunity with WWE last year, following a a two year return to the independent circuit for promotions such as ROH and New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW), it was as if Styles had ended up where he always was meant to be.

After making his WWE debut at the 2016 Royal Rumble, Styles would go on to win the WWE Championship by defeating Dean Ambrose at Backlash. After dropping his WWE Title to John Cena at this past January's Royal Rumble, Styles then entered the United States Title picture, eventually exchanging the title with Kevin Owens as the pair continue their feud today.

Styles currently reigns as the WWE United States Champion, and last night (Sat. September 9, 2017) he decided to return to his home roots when he invaded a local Georgia Promotion's show, NWA Wildside Reunion show, where Styles used to wrestle. Styles attended showing off his United States Title, and you can check out some fan pictures here below:

What are your thoughts on Styles invading his local Georgia indie show? Should WWE Superstars do this more often? Have YOUR say in the comments section below, and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

