Eric Bischoff knows a thing or two about running an extremely successful professional wrestling enterprise, but that doesn't mean he wants to get back into the business today - especially for Global Force Wrestling (GFW) (formerly known as TNA or Impact Wrestling).

Bischoff has been in the professional wrestling industry since 1989 when he began doing work for the American Wrestling Association (AWA). He began doing work as an on-air interviewer and had a brief stint as an announcer as well. He then signed on with World Championship Wrestling (WCW) in 1991, then neck and neck with WWE for the top ranking of elite professional wrestling promotion. Bischoff quickly rose up to power in the company, before becoming the president of WCW and getting full control of Monday Night Nitro.

The man in charge of WCW made numerous big moves in favor of WCW, signing Scott Hall and Kevin Nash over to the company from WWE and making it seem as though the WWE was invading WCW without even saying it. Doing the same thing with stars such as Lex Lugar in the first ever episode of Monday Night Nitro from the Mall Of America.

Article continues below

He even stole away Hulk Hogan, which was one of the biggest acquisitions in professional wrestling history. Hogan, of course, originally made WCW debut as his usual super babyface self before turning heel in shocking fashion.

"The Hulkster" joined Scott Hall and Kevin Nash to form the New World Order (NWO), which remains today as one of the most elite factions in professional wrestling history. For quite some time, WCW was actually beating WWE in the ratings war, and was the closest WWE competition to ever putting today's professional wrestling powerhouse out of business.

Article continues below

After some questionable decisions and bad booking, however, WCW slowly deteriorated and went bankrupt by 2002. Vince McMahon would swoop in to purchase the promotion and kill it, essentially getting rid of his only competition and remaining the sole provider for elite professional wrestling entertainment content.

Bischoff today remains a small business owner and a podcaster as well. Fans still ask for his take on the hottest news in wrestling today, and one such fan asked for the former WCW frontman's thoughts on the struggles GFW has been going through as of late, and even if he'd consider purchasing the promotion and attempting another run at competing against WWE and Vince McMahon.

His response was absolutely hilarious, comparing GFW to a clown car and flat out expressing how disinterested he is:

What are your thoughts on Bischoff's comments regarding the possibility of purchasing GFW? Have YOUR say in the comments section below, and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link: https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-money-in-the-bank-fallout

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms