When the 2008 championship-winning Boston Celtics team had a mini-reunion on Kevin Garnett's Area 21 segment on Inside the NBA last season, there was one notable absentee.

Sharpshooter Ray Allen, who was one of the vital components of the team's title win, was not present with his former teammates due to a feud that had stemmed from a few years prior.

Despite winning a ring in Boston alongside Garnett, Paul Pierce, Rajon Rondo and others, Allen decided to leave the franchise as a free agent in 2012 to join the Miami Heat.

A Heat team that featured LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh were the Celtics' main rivals in the Eastern Conference at the time and Ray's decision to take his talents to South Beach didn't go down too well his old friends in Boston.

On the Area 21 segment - which also included Kendrick Perkins and Glen Davis - the former Celtics gang explained how his departure to Miami had stung them.

Pierce and Garnett revealed, however, that they weren't necessarily angry about the team he joined, but the way he did it.

According to the pair, Allen didn't speak to them prior to his move and it came as a shock to them as they'd developed a close friendship after winning the title in '08.

On the show, Pierce - who has now retired after 19 years in the league - suggested that it was maybe time for them to build bridges with their ex-teammate and it appears that he's now made the first attempt to do that.

'The Truth' took to Instagram on Saturday and posted a picture of himself and Allen together in Shanghai, China.

The picture was accompanied by the caption: "Time to get the band back together no matter what happen we all formed a special bond that can never b broken #onceacelticalwaysaceltic"

The Celtics legend also tagged Garnett and Rondo in the image as he hopes it'll lead to a full reunion between them all at some stage.

Pierce is clearly willing to let bygones be bygones but it'll be interesting to see if the others will follow suit.

Interestingly, Rondo has arranged a trip for the '08 championship-winning squad to celebrate their 10-year anniversary together in 2018 which Allen hasn't been invited to.

Having played an instrumental role that season, it would be great to see Jesus Shuttlesworth receive an invite and bury the hatchet with his former running mates and finally put the rift behind them.