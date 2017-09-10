Big Cass comments on alleged WWE backstage heat for Enzo Amore

The talk of the WWE newswire for the past few months has been the alleged heat between current WWE 205 Live star Enzo Amore and the WWE locker room.

When Amore and Big Cass aligned themselves back on NXT as one of the premiere tag teams of the show, fans loved it. It was the perfect combination of comedy, crowd involvement, and physicality that made the tag team a fun one to watch. Amore provided the comedy, the pair's ring entrance provided the fan interaction and involvement, and the seven foot tall Big Cass provided the physicality.

Upon the pair's call up to the WWE main roster on Monday Night RAW, it seemed as if the two were primed to become WWE RAW Tag Team Champions given how over they were.

Perhaps that could've been the case had The Hardy Boyz not returned at WrestleMania 33, inserting themselves into the multi-team Tag Team Ladder Match for the RAW Tag Team Championships. Cass and Enzo were expected to down the teams of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, and Sheamus and Cesaro, before Matt and Jeff decided to make their long awaited returns.

Shortly after they begun to slowly be carried out of the Tag Team Title picture, a backstage anonymous attack angle on both Cass and Amore began to play out, before it was revealed that Cass was the attacker all along and betrayed Amore - splitting the team up.

Now Cass is nursing an injury that will keep him out for a little longer than six months, while Amore has been moved to 205 Live in hopes of revitalizing his singles career. Fans aren't behind Amore the way they used to be, as his gimmick has slowly begun to die down a bit.

His antics on screen don't seem to be too far off from who he really is backstage, as multiple reports have surfaced claiming that Amore's nature has gotten himself into trouble backstage, and he has heat with multiple people in WWE. At one point it was even reported that Amore was kicked off a WWE bus by locker room leader Roman Reigns.

Former WWE tag team partner Big Cass was recently interviewed on the Sam Roberts' Wrestling podcast to discuss the matter, and had this to say about reports of Amore's heat backstage (quotes via IWNerd):

“Enzo is Enzo, the guy you see on TV, is the guy that you see in real life. Enzo wouldn’t be in the spot he’s in, he wouldn’t have made it this far if he didn’t act the way he does, so there is good with the bad”

Despite reports of his heat backstage, Cass says he hasn't distanced himself from Amore and remains good friends with his former tag partner:

“No, I don’t think so. I don’t think I have distanced myself from him. The storyline has kind of taken on its own thing. Once it started being talked about and people started talking about it on the internet.

"Then they are like: ‘oh really, people talk about it? Well okay, if it’s not real, lets pretend it is real and put it more out there on TV”

What are your thoughts regarding Cass' comments on the matter of his former tag team partner's alleged heat backstage?

